Sudan: Interior Minister Inspects Police Sciences and Law College, Praises Its Role

- Minister of Interior, Lt. Gen. (Police) Babiker Samra Mustafa, has commended the efforts undertaken by the Police Sciences and Law College in continuing the educational process to qualify, train, and enhance the capabilities of police cadets.

During his visit to the college on Monday, accompanied by Lt. Gen. (Police) Mohamed Ibrahim Awadallah, Deputy Director and Inspector General of Police Forces, and a number of police commanders, the Minister praised the college's pioneering and growing role in providing the police forces with qualified police cadres who advance criminal and service police work. He revealed that all requirements for the college will be provided to receive students in the coming period.

According to the police press office, during his tour of the college's divisions and buildings, the Minister stood on the effects of the devastation caused by the rebel militia, which targeted the college's infrastructure, as well as the efforts of the engineering units in rehabilitation and maintenance operations. The Interior Minister directed the acceleration of rehabilitation and maintenance of the facilities to resume training and study for the batches in the near future.BH/BH