Egypt: Director of Customs Forces Participates in Extraordinary Meeting of Arab Customs Directors-General in Cairo

- The Director-General of Customs Forces, Lt. Gen. (Police) Salah Ahmed Ibrahim, has participated in the Extraordinary Meeting of Arab Customs Directors-General, held at the headquarters of the General Secretariat of the League of Arab States in Cairo, organized by the Arab Economic Integration Administration of the Economic Affairs Sector.

The meeting convened in complement of the recommendations of the previous meeting held in May 2025, which recommended holding an extraordinary meeting to reach final agreement on the draft statute of the Arab Council for Customs Affairs. This meeting is part of efforts to strengthen joint Arab customs work and support coordination mechanisms among member states within the Greater Arab Free Trade Area and the Arab Customs Union.

On the sidelines of the meeting, the Director-General of Customs Forces held several bilateral meetings with his counterparts from Arab countries, including the customs directors of Morocco, Tunisia, Libya, and Egypt. The meetings discussed ways to enhance customs cooperation and integration, particularly in the domains of training, capacity building, and exchange of expertise. During the meetings, Lt. Gen. (Police) Salah Ahmed Ibrahim affirmed Sudan's keenness and full commitment to supporting the Arab economic integration process and developing technical cooperation relations with customs administrations in sister countries, thus contributing to achieving joint interests and raising the efficiency of customs work at the regional level. BH/BH