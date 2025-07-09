Sudan: China Grants Sudan Over 200 Million Yuan

- A grant agreement for 210 million Yuan from the People's Republic of China to the Republic of Sudan was signed Monday at the Ministry of Finance and Economic Planning.

The agreement was signed on behalf of the Sudanese government, by Dr. Mohamed Bashar, Undersecretary of Planning at the Ministry of Finance and Economic Planning, and on behalf of the Chinese government, by Mr. Zhang Xianghua, Chargé d'Affaires of the Chinese Embassy in Sudan.

Dr. Bashar stated that the signing of the agreement came within the context of implementing the outcomes of the participation of President of the Transitional Sovereignty Council (TSC) in the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation summit held in Beijing in September 2024. He explained that the grant would be used for the basic services sector, including health, water, and education, as these are priorities for the current phase. He praised China's ongoing efforts to support development in Sudan.

Mr. Xianghua explained that the grant was an implementation step of a joint mechanism between the two countries that was previously established to coordinate and follow up on the implementation of the outcomes of the Beijing Summit and the grant allocated to Sudan pursuant to the Chinese President's announcement during the summit. He pointed out that the mechanism would continue to operate and that efforts would be made to develop a detailed plan for Sudan's needs and priorities. He underscored China's interest in activating and deepening economic cooperation with Sudan and participating in development and reconstruction projects in accordance with the required priorities.

Meanwhile, Dr. Bashar revealed his recent participation, representing Sudan, in the annual meetings of the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank in Beijing, during which he met with the newly elected president of the bank, Madam Zhou Yan. He stated her pledge to grant Sudan a special privilege in future financing and investments allocated by the bank for infrastructure, expressing his hope that the bank will be a valuable supporter of Sudan in rebuilding what was vandalized by the war.