Sudan: Red Sea State Wali Witnesses Signing of Contract With Kuwait Real Estate Company to Establish and Operate 'Arous' Tourist Resort

- The Red Sea State Wali (governor), Lt. Gen. Mustafa Mohamed Nour, witnessed on Monday the signing of a partnership agreement between the state government and the Kuwait United Real Estate Company to establish and operate the "Arous" Tourist Resort, north of Port Sudan.

The project includes a hotel and a resort with international standards. It aims to meet the needs of the entertainment and tourism market and encourage other investments in the sector, contributing to a development boom in the state and creating new job opportunities.The signing ceremony took place at the office of the Red Sea State Wali, in the presence of His Excellency the Ambassador of the State of Kuwait to Sudan, Dr. Fahad Mishari Al-Dhafiri.

The agreement was signed, on behalf of the Red Sea State government, by the Director General of the Ministry of Finance, Mohammed Ali Kajar, and the General Manager of the Kuwaiti United Real Estate Company, Mazin Essam Hawa, for his company.BH/BH