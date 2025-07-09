Namibia: Sinomine Apologises Over Justice Minister's Visiting Incident

8 July 2025
The Namibian (Windhoek)

Sinomine Tsumeb Smelter has issued a public apology after an incident involving justice minister Wise Immanuel, and his delegation during a visit to the company on Monday morning.

The Namibian Broadcasting Corporation on Monday reported that Immanuel and his delegation were denied entry into the company.

Sinomine attributed the inconvenience to a "miscommunication between relevant parties."

"We sincerely apologise for any inconvenience caused to the honourable minister of justice and labour relations and his delegation," Sinomine's statement reads.

The company noted that it is a requirement for every individual entering the facility to undergo alcohol screening, regardless of rank or designation.

Immanuel visited Sinomine on Monday amid growing concerns over a voluntary retrenchment process currently underway.

Read the original article on Namibian.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 The Namibian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.