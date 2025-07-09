Namibia: Sinomine Apologises Over Justice Minister's Visiting Incident

Sinomine Tsumeb Smelter has issued a public apology after an incident involving justice minister Wise Immanuel, and his delegation during a visit to the company on Monday morning.

The Namibian Broadcasting Corporation on Monday reported that Immanuel and his delegation were denied entry into the company.

Sinomine attributed the inconvenience to a "miscommunication between relevant parties."

"We sincerely apologise for any inconvenience caused to the honourable minister of justice and labour relations and his delegation," Sinomine's statement reads.

The company noted that it is a requirement for every individual entering the facility to undergo alcohol screening, regardless of rank or designation.

Immanuel visited Sinomine on Monday amid growing concerns over a voluntary retrenchment process currently underway.