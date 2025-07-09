Namibia: Man Assaults Police Officers During Arrest

8 July 2025
The Namibian (Windhoek)

A 26-year-old man was arrested after allegedly attacking police officers during an attempted arrest at Omakange in the Omusati region on Sunday.

According to Kunene regional police commander commissioner James Nderura, the man was being taken into custody for allegedly threatening to kill a person at a local cucashop.

"Community members reported that the suspect was troubling people at the cucashop. They called the police, and when the officers arrived, he pulled out an okapi knife and attempted to stab one of them," says Nderura.

He says a police officer managed to disarm the man before the situation escalated further.

"During the scuffle, the suspect kicked one officer in the stomach and punched another in the chest," Nderura adds.

A case of assault and obstructing police officers while executing their official duties has since been opened.

The suspect was arrested and is expected to appear in the Opuwo Magistrate's Court on Tuesday.

Read the original article on Namibian.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 The Namibian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.