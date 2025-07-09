Namibia: Man Assaults Police Officers During Arrest

A 26-year-old man was arrested after allegedly attacking police officers during an attempted arrest at Omakange in the Omusati region on Sunday.

According to Kunene regional police commander commissioner James Nderura, the man was being taken into custody for allegedly threatening to kill a person at a local cucashop.

"Community members reported that the suspect was troubling people at the cucashop. They called the police, and when the officers arrived, he pulled out an okapi knife and attempted to stab one of them," says Nderura.

He says a police officer managed to disarm the man before the situation escalated further.

"During the scuffle, the suspect kicked one officer in the stomach and punched another in the chest," Nderura adds.

A case of assault and obstructing police officers while executing their official duties has since been opened.

The suspect was arrested and is expected to appear in the Opuwo Magistrate's Court on Tuesday.