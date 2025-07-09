Namibia/Botswana: Brave Warriors' World Cup Qualifiers Move to Botswana

The Brave Warriors' remaining 2026 Fifa World Cup qualifying matches will now take place in Francistown, Botswana, Namibia Football Association (NFA) acting secretary general Cassius Moetie announced this week.

In an NFA statement, Moetie says the football association is proud to host its 2026 Fifa World Cup qualification home games against Malawi and Sao Tome in Francistown in September.

"The decision to move our home games venue from South Africa to Botswana was driven by cost. Namibia, through the NFA, will be the host for the two 2026 Fifa World Cup qualification fixtures against Malawi and Sao Tome in September."

The Fifa regulations articulate that the home team, or country, assumes logistical arrangements for the hospitality relative to the visiting team. Costs such as accommodation, meals, training fields, ground transport and security are among the obligations the host is responsible for.

"Having assessed the cost to play home games in South Africa and moving the Brave Warriors home games' venue for our the world cup qualifiers to Botswana, we found it not only inexpensive, but closer to home, safe for road transport and it has the enormous prospect of transporting Brave Warriors supporters to Francistown to stand behind our team to collect maximum points," Moetie says.

"The NFA is not at liberty to disclose the cost. . . Namibian football-lovers in the diaspora congratulated the NFA executive council, the management team and staff, for bringing our flagship football product, the Brave Warriors, closer to home."

"Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah, through the Ministry of Education, Innovation, Youth, Sport, Arts and Culture, is working beyond the call of duty to ensure that the Brave Warriors, Brave Gladiators and all national football teams play their home games here at home. And the AUSC Region 5 Youth Games are a classic example that the new government is on the right track in terms of football and sport infrastructure development, improvement and multiplication."

Moeitie says the NFA, by selecting the Obed Itani Chilume Stadium in Francistown, reached a milestone.

It is Moetie's conviction that the media is one of NFA's strategic stakeholders, and that the media must support the NFA by continuously pushing a positive narrative in the public domain.

"Namibians must fill the Obed Itani Chilume Stadium in Francistown to the brim for both 2026 Fifa World Cup qualifying matches."