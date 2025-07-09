Namibia: Energy Gets Shot At WBO Global Title Again

Namibian pugilist Fillipus 'Energy' Nghitumbwa is entering familiar territory next month when he trades blows against undefeated Mxolisi Zuma from South Africa for the WBO Global Super Bantamweight title.

Speaking to The Namibian Sport, Nghitumbwa said he is happy to be given another shot at the World Boxing Organisation (WBO) Global Super Bantamweight title that he lost to John Casimero in Manila, Philippines, in 2023.

The fight went to a unanimous decision, with Nghitumbwa losing his spot in the WBO's top 15 ranking. However, he reclaimed his rightful place after securing back-to-back wins recently.

He has been working to regain his position and the opportunity has now presented itself against Zuma on 9 August at the Windhoek Country Club Resort and Casino.

"Me and my team have been working very hard and we are ready, we have always been ready for the big stage."

"You know, when fighting for a bigger audience you must always be ready for any eventuality and now the chance has presented itself and thanks to my trainer, Nestor Tobias, for giving me this opportunity again."

Nghitumbwa will step into the ring with the undefeated Zuma who boasts a professional record of ten fights with no defeats.

Nghitumbwa, who is highly tipped to become a world champion in the not-too-distant future, has what it takes to make his dream come true in perhaps one of the toughest boxing divisions in the world at the moment, says trainer Tobias.

"The WBO has recognised Nghitumbwa's effort in his quest to become world champion and has, therefore, approved to avail the WBO global title for this fight," Tobias says.

This boxing bonanza is themed 'Road to World Title', as both boxers in the main event are world-class fighters who are highly ranked by the WBO.

"Both will enter this fight with only one thing in mind, to win to improve their ranking to get them a step closer to a world title shot."

Nghitumbwa had a four-fight win streak following his controversial loss to former two-time world champion Casimero in the Philippines.

"He redeemed himself, having defeated Thato Bonokoane from South Africa. He then defeated WBO top 15 rated boxer De Kang Wang from China in Namibia, then travelled to Japan to knock out former world champion, Yukinori Oguni, in round one and Hassan Milanzi in his last home fight."

The Namibian boxing sensation has a fight resume of 16 fights, with 14 wins and two losses.

Tobias says Zuma poses a threat, having won all ten of his fights by knockout. This means every one of his ten opponents lost by knockout, giving him a 100% knockout record.

"It remains to be seen whether the knockout specialist from Kwazula Natal will be able to maintain his undefeated record when he meets one of the most feared fighters in the super bantamweight division."

He says given the match-up of the main bout, Namibians can expect fireworks and a world-class fight the world will be turning its attention to.

The MTC Nestor Sunshine Boxing Academy has a long history of hosting world-class events and has produced three world champions, namely Paulus 'The Hitman' Moses, Paulus 'The Rock' Ambunda and Julius 'Blue Machine' Indongo.

This is a testament to the platform they provide for youth empowerment, enabling young athletes to elevate themselves to eventually become world champions.

"There is no doubt that transforming someone from the streets into a world champion is no walk in the park, because it requires a significant investment from the promoter and all stakeholders involved."

"We would like to thank our sponsors, MTC and PstBet, for the incredible support they have given us over the years. Boxing is an expensive sport, especially when you put such high-profile fights together, and without consistent and committed sponsors, it is not possible. We also appreciate the support the Namibian government has given us, especially when it comes to world title events."

"When Nghitumbwa wins this fight, he will put himself in a very good position to fight for the world title and we, therefore, need the entire boxing fraternity to come out in their numbers to support him for this fight," says Tobias.

VIP tables seating ten people will sell for N$20 000 while standard tickets will go for N$200. The night will be filled with an exciting undercard that will be announced in due course.