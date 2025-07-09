Mauritius and Singapore Deepen Cooperation in Infrastructure Development

Strengthening collaboration between Mauritius and Singapore in key areas of infrastructure development was at the heart of discussions during a courtesy call by the Non-Resident High Commissioner of Singapore to Mauritius, Mr Lim Ming Yan, on the Minister of National Infrastructure, Mr Govindranath Gunness, yesterday, in Port Louis.

In a statement following the meeting Minister Gunness expressed his appreciation for the opportunity to tap into Singapore's well-recognised expertise to help address key infrastructure challenges faced by Mauritius. A major issue raised was the structural concern affecting the Ring Road Phase One project.

The Minister requested the assistance of Singaporean experts to conduct a technical assessment and propose effective solutions. He stressed the importance of resolving these issues ahead of the forthcoming implementation of the Ring Road Phase Two project, as announced in the 2025-2026 budget.

Minister Gunness also spoke about the need for capacity building in the construction sector in Mauritius. He proposed a collaborative framework between the Construction Industry Development Board of Mauritius and Singapore's Building and Construction Authority. This partnership would strengthen institutional capacity, enhance professional standards, and support knowledge exchange in regulatory and technical practices, said the Minister.

Improving road infrastructure management was another key topic on the agenda of discussions. Mr Gunness pointed out that Mauritius currently lacks a Road Asset Management System and expressed interest in Singapore's advanced technology-based model. He noted that adopting such a system would greatly improve the monitoring, maintenance, and long-term planning of Mauritius's roads.

With regard to environmental resilience the Minister pointed out that Mauritius's Land Drainage Master Plan, which has guided flood management for the past decade, requires updating. With climate change intensifying, he proposed collaborating with Singaporean experts to review the plan and ensure a more effective and sustainable approach to flood risk management.