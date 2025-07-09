Mauritius: Public Service - Mauritius Aspires to Become a Regional Centre of Excellence

Mauritius' aspiration to evolve as a centre of excellence and a hub for the training of public officers from neighbouring countries was at the centre of discussions, yesterday in Port Louis, during a courtesy call by the United States of America (US) Ambassador to the Republic of Mauritius, Mr Henry V. Jardine, on the Minister of Public Service and Administrative Reforms, Mr Lutchmanah Pentiah.

In a statement Minister Pentiah pointed out that Government's aim is to ensure that the local public service sector is not only effective but also citizen-centric and focussed on service delivery without any wastage of public funds. The public service must also be accountable to every action, inaction or decision taken at all levels, he said.

The Minister expressed hope that the US will provide the necessary assistance for Mauritius to develop as a regional centre of excellence in a bid to bring the regional public sector to the next level. The possibility of Mauritius awarding internationally recognised qualifications in the public service sector was also discussed during the meeting.

Minister Pentiah moreover highlighted the Ministry's objective of adopting and adapting the Public Service Delivery Index (PSDI), developed by the African Development Bank Group, to quantitatively and qualitatively evaluate public service delivery. As soon as the legal framework and structure have been elaborated for the adoption of the PSDI in the local context, the Ministry will be able to assess the public service's development so as to ensure that it constantly meets the legitimate demands of the community, he added.

Furthermore, the Mr Pentiah recalled that a Director of Reforms will be appointed across all Ministries. The Ministry of Public Service and Administrative Reforms will ensure that there is coherence, consistence, and effective and accountable public service delivery, he added.

As announced in Budget 2025-2026, a Public Sector Reform Bill will be introduced into the National Assembly to strengthen public sector governance. In the same vein the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Civil Service College has already launched a dedicated programme for Public Administration and Management, while Reforms and Innovation Units will be set up in all Ministries and Departments.