Liberia: Bong County District#3 Lawmaker Joins Citizens Movement for Change

In a dramatic political shift ahead of Liberia's 2029 general elections, Bong County Electoral District #3 Representative Josiah Marvin Cole has officially crossed over from the National Patriotic Party (NPP) to the Citizens Movement for Change (CMC), declaring the latter as his new political home.

Rep. Cole, who made the announcement on Saturday, July 5, 2025, said the decision was driven by feelings of betrayal and abandonment by his former party, as well as support he has received from CMC's leadership. Cole, a once-vocal ally of the Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC), slammed the NPP for failing to stand with him during politically motivated challenges.

"The Unity Party government lied to me and said I was part of those who burned the Capitol Building," Rep. Cole stated. "And the NPP Chairman [George Mulbah] told the public he supports the Unity Party's claim against me. I was investigated by the police and not found guilty of the crime I was linked to by the NPP Chairman."

Cole accused the Unity Party government of falsely implicating him in the infamous Capitol Building arson case and criticized the NPP leadership for endorsing the allegation instead of defending one of its own.

"We need to survive, and our survival is not in the government's hands, but in God's hands and the Citizens Movement for Change (CMC) political party in Liberia," Cole said.

The lawmaker, known for his no-nonsense style and fiery speeches, previously resigned from the NPP on January 23, 2024, citing constitutional violations and a lack of due process after his controversial suspension by the party's leadership. Despite his prior loyalty to former President George Weah, Cole chose not to affiliate with the CDC, the largest party within the CDC-led coalition.

Instead, he has thrown his political weight behind the CMC, Liberia's newest and fastest-growing political party, under the leadership of businessman and philanthropist Musa Hassan Bility.

In response to Cole's decision, Bility formally welcomed the lawmaker and immediately appointed him as the National Vice Chairman for Operations of the CMC, a position that places Cole at the heart of the party's national organizing strategy. In a symbolic gesture of trust and empowerment, Bility presented a brand-new four-door JAC pickup to Cole to enhance his mobility and help him galvanize support across Bong County and beyond.

"Rep. Cole, we love you, we embrace you, and we appreciate the knowledge and experience you've brought to our party," said Bility. "What seems to be at the center of our shared values is nationalism and patriotism--putting people and country first."

Bility praised Cole's courage and vision, noting that his defection to the CMC sends a strong signal that the party is a credible alternative force in Liberian politics. The CMC political leader emphasized that the party's focus remains on uplifting underprivileged Liberians, especially people living with disabilities, disadvantaged youths, and residents of marginalized slum communities.

Rep. Cole, for his part, pledged to rally more supporters for the CMC in Bong County and urged his constituents and political allies to join the movement for what he described as "genuine political change."

"I call on all my supporters and well-wishers to come on board and push the CMC's agenda forward," he declared.

The defection of Rep. Cole is widely viewed as a major win for the CMC, which has been aggressively expanding its grassroots presence across Liberia in anticipation of the 2029 polls. Political observers say Cole's move could significantly alter the political dynamics in Bong County, a traditional battleground that has often played a crucial role in national elections.

With the 2029 elections still years away, Cole's alignment with CMC is expected to energize its base and challenge the dominance of older political parties in Liberia's central region. His elevation to a key national post also signals the CMC's readiness to incorporate seasoned politicians into its reformist agenda.

As the dust settles on Cole's political switch, the message is clear: Liberia's political terrain is shifting, and the Citizens Movement for Change intends to be at the forefront.