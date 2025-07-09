Nigeria: Over 10,000 Landlords Seek Govt, Adeleke Intervention Over 'Illegal' Demolition Plot

Over 10,000 landlords and shop owners in Osogbo, Osun State capital, have called on the Federal and State Governments to rescue them from becoming homeless as powerful individuals have commenced moves to demolish their houses and shops.

The affected victims added that despite an order of the State High Court instructing a stay of execution on the demolition exercise, thugs wielding arms stormed the Ifesowapo/Jaiye community to destroy several properties.

Speaking with newsmen at the Osogbo City Hall on Wednesday on behalf of affected residents, Mr Sola Omidiran disclosed that over ten thousand house owners were affected by the illegal demolition activities, which stretch over one kilometre on both sides of the road.

He narrated that some persons stormed the area sometimes in April with an order of enforcement on the land obtained in a suit numbered Hos/M.206/2024 between Mrs Mistura Busari v. Hepsibah Holdings LTD by Justice A. Oyebiyi which prompted the community to also approached the court to set aside the said order and also sought an interim order to halt the execution of the said execution of the writ of possession which was granted on June 3, 2025.

According to him, the court also stopped any action on the land pending the determination of all the applications already filed before it and adjourned till June 13 for further hearing, only for some hoodlums to storm the communities with hoodlums and illegally destroy properties and cause panic in the area on July 4, 2025.

"It was very shocking around 7am on July 4, 2025 when Mrs Mistura Busari and others led hoodlums with arms to illegally and criminally re-storm the land to maliciously destroy our houses, properties, estates worth billions of naira. We also learnt that no court bailiffs went with the persons on the said day.

"We earnestly request serious investigation into the criminal acts urgently to forestall further breakdown of law and order and we also call on the Executive Governor of Osun State, Sen. Jackson Nurudeen Ademola Adeleke, Inspector General of Police and all other well-meaning Nigerians to support us in this fight against injustice and criminalities being perpetrated

Also, Muili Folorunso, the community Chief and member of Iyiolu Alare family, ancestral owners of the land lamented over the incessant harassment of individuals who have been house owners on the last for over forty years, calling on the appropriate authorities to prevail on the concern individuals to allow due process and justice to prevail.