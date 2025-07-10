Zimbabwe: Ruling On Mzembi's Fresh Freedom Bid Moved to Friday

Ruling on an application by former Foreign Affairs Minister, Walter Mzembi, challenging his placement on remand has been moved to this Friday.

Mzembi last week launched the present freedom bid after his bail was revoked for skipping court over the past seven years.

Ruling was expected on Wednesday, but it was moved because the presiding magistrate Donald Ndirowei was absent.

His lawyer, Killian Mandiki, last week told the court that he intends to file written submissions before the State responds.

Following his arrest last month, Mzembi had his bail revoked by a Harare magistrate who trashed his application for cancellation of arrest warrants, ruling that he failed to report back on time when he got the opportunity.

Through his lawyer, Mzembi had told the court that he was not in wilful default.

Mzembi said he was sick with a life-threatening condition that saw him getting hospitalised most of the time.

He also said he only decided to come back home after noticing that his health had improved.

But the magistrate said Mzembi was not sick to the extent that he could not attend court.

In revoking Mzembi's bail, the magistrate also noted that Mzembi was the campaigning manager for fellow ex-cabinet minister Saviour Kasukuwere, who is currently exiled in South Africa.