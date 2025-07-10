Zimbabwe: Ruling On Mzembi's Fresh Freedom Bid Moved to Friday

10 July 2025
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Mary Taruvinga

Ruling on an application by former Foreign Affairs Minister, Walter Mzembi, challenging his placement on remand has been moved to this Friday.

Mzembi last week launched the present freedom bid after his bail was revoked for skipping court over the past seven years.

Ruling was expected on Wednesday, but it was moved because the presiding magistrate Donald Ndirowei was absent.

His lawyer, Killian Mandiki, last week told the court that he intends to file written submissions before the State responds.

Following his arrest last month, Mzembi had his bail revoked by a Harare magistrate who trashed his application for cancellation of arrest warrants, ruling that he failed to report back on time when he got the opportunity.

Through his lawyer, Mzembi had told the court that he was not in wilful default.

Mzembi said he was sick with a life-threatening condition that saw him getting hospitalised most of the time.

He also said he only decided to come back home after noticing that his health had improved.

But the magistrate said Mzembi was not sick to the extent that he could not attend court.

In revoking Mzembi's bail, the magistrate also noted that Mzembi was the campaigning manager for fellow ex-cabinet minister Saviour Kasukuwere, who is currently exiled in South Africa.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.