Rwanda: Thousands of Disaster-Hit Families to Get New Homes in Northern, Western Provinces

The Rwandan government has completed the construction of 2,665 houses for tens of thousands of people affected by heavy rains, floods and landslides that hit Northern and Western provinces in May 2023.

The construction of nearly 3,000 more houses is underway, officials said on Wednesday, July 9, as the Ministry in charge of Emergency Management handed over 115 houses to the affected families in Musanze District.

The houses will be given to families affected by the disasters in Rubavu, Musanze, Karongi, Ngororero, Nyabihu, Burera and Rutsiro Districts. The disasters killed 135 people and left more than 20,000 homeless.

Jeannette Nyiramwiza, a mother of 4 and one of the first to get a new house, anticipated improved livelihood for her family.

"We are very happy to receive these new houses. We have never lived in cemented houses like this one," said 38-year-old Nyiramwiza, a resident of Kabazungu Cell in the volcanic area in Musanze District. "We were desperate after the heavy rains, sleeping on mats. Now we have proper homes."

"Thanks to President Paul Kagame, whom we call our parent. Our families no longer have to live by renting," said an emotional Nyiramwiza.

"We used to suffer a lot when it rained, " narrated Emmanuel Nsengiyumva, 42, a father of four whose house was destroyed by floods.

"Everything, including our crops, were swept away, but now we are gradually recovering from that. Yet, with a new home, we are going to invest in agricultural activities and improve our daily livelihoods."

According to the Minister in charge of Emergency Management , Maj Gen (Rtd) Albert Murasira, the provision of the new house reflects the delivery on President Kagame's pledge made during his visit to Rubavu District in the aftermath of the disasters..

"The provision of new houses is part of disaster recovery and responding to devastating floods that happened in 2023," Murasira told the residents of Musanze District, as he urged them to maintain the houses as their property.

"You should clearly understand the reason for the construction of these new homes," he added. "But, most importantly, remain vigilant in preventing disasters and build resilience."

The Minister added that the government will continue to build houses for the disaster-affected families according to the availability of resources.