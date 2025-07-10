Malawi: Chakwera Hails Bakhresa Oil Refinery As a Game Changer for Malawi's Economy

President Lazarus Chakwera has declared the official commissioning of the Bakhresa Soya Extraction and Vegetable Oil Refinery a major turning point for Malawi's economic future--hailing it as a bold endorsement of his administration's push to create a conducive environment for domestic manufacturing and investment.

Speaking during the launch of the multi-billion kwacha plant in Limbe, Blantyre, President Chakwera said the refinery is not just an industrial milestone, but a strategic pillar for socio-economic transformation.

"What this factory does is provide a guaranteed market for our farmers. With a processing capacity of up to 180,000 metric tons of soya annually, Bakhresa becomes a dependable off-taker for smallholder farmers across Malawi," he said.

The President said the investment aligns perfectly with the Malawi 2063 development blueprint, particularly its industrialization pillar, as it empowers farmers, creates jobs, and boosts forex reserves through import substitution and exports.

"We now have the capacity to process nearly 800,000 metric tons of soya across the country. The question is--can our farmers rise to this challenge and meet the demand? My administration is committed to making sure they can," Chakwera said.

He urged other agro-processors to follow Bakhresa's model by investing in value chains that directly empower local producers and contribute to national prosperity.

"This is what transformation looks like--factories that don't just produce, but also partner with farmers and communities to create sustainable wealth," Chakwera added.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Malawi Governance Business By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Minister of Trade and Industry Vitumbiko Mumba echoed the President's sentiments, describing Bakhresa's diversification as a vote of confidence in Malawi's investment climate.

"From wheat milling to soap, and now agro-processing--Bakhresa has shown that Malawi is worth investing in. And to other industry players, our message is clear: Malawi is not waiting; Malawi is building," Mumba said.

Bakhresa Malawi Limited General Manager Venkatesh Rao Pattipati revealed that the plant's opening had been delayed since 2023 due to forex challenges and bureaucratic bottlenecks--but praised recent government reforms that enabled progress.

With the factory now operational, Malawi stands poised to shift from being a net importer of cooking oil to a competitive exporter--solidifying President Chakwera's vision of an industrialized, self-reliant economy.