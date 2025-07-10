Tunisia Sentences Sister in Absentia for Advocating for Jailed Journalist Sonia Dahmani

New York — CPJ urges Tunisian authorities to cease the prosecution of family members of journalists advocating for their release after a Tunis court on July 1 sentenced in absentia Ramla Dahmani, the sister of imprisoned lawyer and political commentator Sonia Dahmani, to two years in prison on false news charges.

"Tunisian authorities are not only jailing journalists but are now targeting their families in a clear effort to intimidate and isolate them even further," said Carlos Martínez de la Serna, CPJ's chief program officer. "The July 1 sentencing of Ramla Dahmani in absentia for defending her sister, jailed commentator Sonia Dahmani, is cruel and shows the extent to which Kais Saied's government is willing to go to punish journalists."

Ramla Dahmani, who lives in an undisclosed location due to security fears, has become a public voice for her jailed sister. The charges stem from her public advocacy for her sister's freedom on social media, including her Facebook page, which has more than 13,000 followers. Ramla Dahmani's lawyers discovered the verdict on Tuesday, July 8, while reviewing court records, as no formal notice was issued, she told CPJ.

Sonia Dahmani is currently serving nearly five years in prison after being convicted of false news charges in three different cases, and she faces two more cases pending trial. One case, scheduled for a hearing on July 11, carries criminal charges that could lead to a 10-year sentence.