Uganda: Muhoozi Orders Reopening of Border Posts Near M23 Territory

The Chief of Defence Forces, General Muhoozi Kainerugaba, has directed the immediate reopening of all border posts located near areas controlled by the M23 rebel movement in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, a move that could have significant diplomatic and strategic implications in an already volatile region.

Colonel Chris Magezi, Muhoozi's military assistant, shared the directive on Wednesday, quoting the CDF as saying: "The President and Commander-in-Chief of the UPDF has said ALL border posts that are situated next to M23 positions must be IMMEDIATELY RE-OPENED. These are Bunagana, Ishasha etc. NOTHING should stop our people's trade. We shall investigate ALL the officials who blocked this natural commerce."

The statement appears to respond directly to lingering trade blockades and administrative hesitations regarding cross-border activity with territories now under the control of the M23, a powerful rebel movement accused by Kinshasa and the United Nations of being backed by Rwanda.

The M23 group, while formally part of DR Congo's internal conflict, has effectively carved out a quasi-state in North Kivu, where it operates its own taxation system, reportedly collecting up to $1 million in revenue each month from cross-border commerce and minerals.

Though unrecognised by Kinshasa, M23's administration has restored local services, enforced a degree of order, and positioned itself as a legitimate authority among some communities disenchanted with the Congolese state.

Its leaders have publicly rejected the recent US-brokered peace agreement between DR Congo and Rwanda, vowing not to relinquish the territories they have captured.

Several key border posts lie within or adjacent to M23-held territory, most notably Bunagana, which sits directly on the border with Uganda and has become a vital economic lifeline for the rebel administration.

Other affected crossings include Ishasha and Busanza, both important to regional trade and humanitarian access.

Since the takeover, formal trade through these posts has either stalled or been redirected under M23's control, with customs fees now collected by the group.

The Congolese government has rejected any official recognition of these crossings as legitimate entry points, while Uganda has largely maintained a cautious stance--until Gen Muhoozi's recent directive signalling a possible shift toward re-engaging trade through the rebel-held corridors.

Gen Muhoozi's directive comes just two weeks after he returned from Kinshasa, where he met with President Félix Tshisekedi in discussions widely believed to centre around the extension of Operation Shujaa--Uganda's joint military campaign with the Congolese army (FARDC) in Ituri Province, targeting the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) insurgents.

However, the sudden push to normalise trade across border posts adjacent to M23 territory appears to cut against the grain of Kinshasa's policy, which considers M23 an illegitimate rebel force.

Bunagana, one of the key border towns referenced in the directive, has been under M23 control since June 2022 and remains a focal point of DR Congo's accusations of regional interference.

By ordering the reopening of these posts, Uganda is effectively acknowledging the reality of M23's control on the ground and prioritising economic pragmatism over diplomatic delicacy.

The move could be interpreted in Kinshasa as a tacit recognition of the rebel administration's legitimacy, even as it continues to operate outside the bounds of the peace deal signed last month.

Observers say this directive risks complicating Uganda's delicate balancing act--supporting stability and counter-terrorism operations alongside FARDC in one theatre, while seemingly accommodating a rebel authority Kinshasa refuses to legitimise in another.

"This is a bold, transactional shift," said a senior regional analyst who requested anonymity.

"Muhoozi is clearly signalling that Uganda's interests--especially trade--will not be held hostage by Kinshasa's political position on M23. But this could also fracture trust in joint operations like Shujaa and undermine the credibility of the DRC-Rwanda peace accord."

Uganda has long been a key trading partner for eastern Congo, with tens of millions of dollars in goods flowing through cross-border markets.

The closure of border points such as Bunagana and Ishasha had severely disrupted local economies on both sides.

Traders and transporters in southwestern Uganda have repeatedly appealed for the borders to be reopened, citing loss of livelihoods and growing informal smuggling in M23-held areas.

Still, Muhoozi's reference to investigating "all officials who blocked this natural commerce" suggests frustration at perceived bureaucratic or political interference--possibly from within Ugandan structures or in response to external diplomatic pressure.

Whether this directive will trigger a full-scale reopening remains to be seen, as Uganda must now navigate the legal and diplomatic consequences of potentially recognising an insurgent-controlled frontier.

If implemented, the move would mark a de facto shift in Uganda's regional strategy--one that privileges economic access and hard realism over political alignment with Kinshasa's central government.

For Kinshasa, which is under growing pressure to reassert authority in the east, the directive could be seen as an erosion of its international leverage, particularly at a time when the implementation of the US-brokered peace agreement with Rwanda is already in question.

M23's rejection of that accord, combined with Uganda's growing engagement with areas under the group's control, may further destabilise the fragile ceasefire arrangements.

M23 currently controls vast stretches of territory in North Kivu Province, particularly along the strategic axis between Rutshuru, Bunagana, Kiwanja, and parts of Masisi.

These areas, once under the formal authority of the Congolese government, have effectively come under a parallel administration run by the rebel group since its resurgence in late 2021.

In the zones it occupies, M23 has established local governance structures, reopened health centres and schools, and levies taxes on businesses, truckers, and mineral exports.

The group claims to offer better security and public service delivery than the Congolese state, winning cautious support from some communities disillusioned by years of state neglect and militia violence.