Somalia, China Discuss Climate Response

9 July 2025
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Mogadishu, Somalia — Somalia and China have held talks aimed at bolstering disaster preparedness as the Horn of Africa faces worsening climate risks.

Chairman of SoDMA, Mohamud Moalim, met Chinese Ambassador Wang Yu in Mogadishu, emphasizing joint strategies to combat recurrent floods, droughts, and infrastructure fragility.

They discussed increasing Chinese technical and financial support to strengthen Somalia's emergency response systems and rebuild damaged public services across vulnerable regions.

Talks also focused on community-based resilience, sustainable recovery, and livelihood restoration in areas repeatedly affected by humanitarian crises linked to climate extremes.

Moalim welcomed Beijing's continued engagement, calling it "a cornerstone for sustainable disaster governance" in a country still recovering from decades of conflict and instability.

Ambassador Yu reaffirmed China's commitment to Somalia's recovery, pledging deeper cooperation in development, infrastructure, and long-term climate adaptation.

The meeting reflects SoDMA's push to align with international partners to mitigate escalating environmental and humanitarian pressures threatening Somalia's fragile recovery.

Read the original article on Shabelle.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Shabelle Media Network. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.