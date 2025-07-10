Somalia, China Discuss Climate Response

Mogadishu, Somalia — Somalia and China have held talks aimed at bolstering disaster preparedness as the Horn of Africa faces worsening climate risks.

Chairman of SoDMA, Mohamud Moalim, met Chinese Ambassador Wang Yu in Mogadishu, emphasizing joint strategies to combat recurrent floods, droughts, and infrastructure fragility.

They discussed increasing Chinese technical and financial support to strengthen Somalia's emergency response systems and rebuild damaged public services across vulnerable regions.

Talks also focused on community-based resilience, sustainable recovery, and livelihood restoration in areas repeatedly affected by humanitarian crises linked to climate extremes.

Moalim welcomed Beijing's continued engagement, calling it "a cornerstone for sustainable disaster governance" in a country still recovering from decades of conflict and instability.

Ambassador Yu reaffirmed China's commitment to Somalia's recovery, pledging deeper cooperation in development, infrastructure, and long-term climate adaptation.

The meeting reflects SoDMA's push to align with international partners to mitigate escalating environmental and humanitarian pressures threatening Somalia's fragile recovery.