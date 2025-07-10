Kenya: 'Wantam' Movement Not Seeking to Seize Power Unconstitutionally - Gachagua

Nairobi — Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has told President William Ruto that the 'Wantam' movement not out to seize power illegally but only fighting for good governance.

Speaking during a press conference on Wednesday afternoon Gachagua indicated that the United Opposition will instead focus on the 2027 elections to unseat President Ruto.

While stating that the movement is rooted in democratic ideals, not political sabotage, he urged the Gen Z youth to register as voters ahead of the 2027 elections.

"Nobody wants to overthrow you. We want to remove you from power through the ballot in 2027," he said.

He asserted that the push behind the 'one-term' narrative is not a call for regime change through illegal channels, but rather a democratic expression of discontent.

"To President Ruto, I say this with a lot of humility: please stop being angry, the people of Kenya are far angrier than you are. If you truly want this to end, then restore the dignity of the payslip," he stated.

"When the middle class can breathe, they will create jobs for our young people. Stop the abductions, stop the extra-judicial killings. And if you want this to end, disband the killer squad."

Earlier, President Ruto, accused unnamed political actors of sponsoring chaos and promoting unconstitutional means of ouster, vowing to crack down hard on any efforts to destabilize his government.

Ruto dared his critics to wait for the 2027 polls instead of resorting to "unconstitutional methods."

He vowed to use "any means possible" to ensure the stability of the country.

"I hear they say they want to use unconstitutional methods to remove me from office before 2027. I want to dare them; they will see the full force of the law," he said.

"This is a democratic nation, and Kenyans will decide the nation's leadership through the ballot. We cannot change the regime through violence."

The President's veiled attack appeared to be directed at his estranged former deputy, Rigathi Gachagua, whose "one-term presidency" mantra has gained traction among sections of the political class.