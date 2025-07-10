Kenya: Gachagua Claims Targeted Suppression of Mt Kenya Region

Nairobi — Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has launched a scathing attack on President William Ruto, accusing him of systematically targeting the Kikuyu community through economic suppression and biased law enforcement.

Gachagua claimed the President was orchestrating what he termed "ethnic cleansing through economic warfare," alleging a deliberate crackdown on Mt. Kenya businesses and the selective prosecution of Kikuyu youth involved in recent protests.

"History is repeating itself, and the architect, William Ruto, is back at the helm," Gachagua said.

"He is hell-bent on completing his unfinished business with the people of Mt. Kenya--destroying their businesses and making them the black sheep of Kenya."

The former DP further alleged double standards in the state's treatment of protesters, claiming discrimination based on region and ethnicity.

He cited recent incidents of arson at police stations across different counties as examples of unequal justice.

"When a police station in Mawego, Homa Bay, was torched, suspects were charged with arson. But when a police station is torched in Kiambu, suspects from the Kikuyu nation are charged with terrorism," he said.

Sponsored chaos

He made the allegations as President Ruto accused unnamed political figures of sponsoring violence that has led to the destruction of property worth millions of shillings.

The Head of State, speaking in Nairobi on Friday, vowed a stern response to anyone destabilizing the country or engaging in acts of destruction in anti-government protests.

"I hear they say they want to use unconstitutional methods to remove me from office before 2027. I want to dare them--they will see the full force of the law," he said.

"This is a democratic nation, and Kenyans will decide the leadership of this country through the ballot. We cannot change the regime through violence. That is not going to happen in this country."

The President accused opposition leaders--whom he did not name--of orchestrating violent demonstrations across the country in a bid to derail government programs and plunge the nation into lawlessness, saying the unrest has resulted in the destruction of property worth millions.

Ruto directed law enforcement officers to take decisive action against protestors found vandalizing or destroying property, including "shooting them in the foot" to immobilize them.

Ruto's comments came as opposition leaders stepped up pressure on his administration, with some openly declaring that he should not complete his term.

On Wednesday, People's Liberation Party (PLP) leader Martha Karua urged lawmakers to consider tabling a motion of impeachment.

"Parliament can redeem itself--and even the few who speak for the people, because I must admit there are a few voices who speak for the people--they can initiate impeachment," Karua stated.

Former Chief Justice David Maraga who is eyeing the presidency also proposed a four-point agenda to hold the Ruto-led executive to account while signaling the urgent need for his removal from office.