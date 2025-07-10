Zimbabwe: Truck Impounded for Damaging Trabablas Interchange

Just over a month after its official commissioning, the recently completed Trabablas Interchange sustained damage after a truck carrying granite stone had its load fall, affecting guard rails and the newly constructed pavement.

The incident occurred on Tuesday and involved a truck owned by Tika Chem Investments happaned which has since been impounded pending further investigations.

In a statement, the Ministry of Transport ordered Tika Chem Investments (Pvt) Ltd to cover the full cost of repairing the damaged infrastructure.

"Following the incident, the Vehicle Inspection Department (VID) impounded the truck for further investigations. After a thorough assessment, the Ministry has directed the truck owner to undertake full repairs of the damaged infrastructure at their own cost.

"The truck will only be released upon satisfactory completion of the repairs and after VID has conducted the necessary inspections to ensure the vehicle meets all safety standards," reads the statement.

The Trabablas Interchange, constructed at US$88 million, was officially commissioned by President Emmerson Mnangagwa on May 30.

"The Ministry takes this opportunity to remind the motoring public and transport operators of their responsibility to safeguard public infrastructure. We urge all citizens to report any acts of vandalism or negligence that may result in damage to roads, bridges, or other critical infrastructure. You can assist by sending videos, pictures, or reports of such incidents to the relevant authorities.

"Failure to report vandalism or infrastructure damage contributes to unnecessary financial burdens on taxpayers. Let us all work together to protect and preserve our national infrastructure for the benefit of present and future generations."