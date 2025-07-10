South Africa: DA Supports Basic Education Budget in Parliament Today

The Democratic Alliance debated today in favour of the Basic Education Budget tabled by Minister of Basic Education, the DA's Siviwe Gwarube, because she is overseeing a turnaround of the Department, eradicating pit toilets and building new classrooms.

The DA celebrates that under Minister Gwarube the Department has achieved almost complete eradication of pit toilets in schools, now over 97% of identified pit toilets have been eradicate.

Feeding learners in need allows for a conducive learning environment, with over 9 million learners now being fed each day, under Minister Gwarube.

And to keep our learners safe, the DA recognises the significant step forward the Safe Schools Protocol will bring.

Jeanne Adriaanse MP

Most dangerous pit toilets are being eradicated, reflecting significant improvements in school safety.

Large amounts of education funds have gone unspent in key provinces, delaying essential infrastructure and services for learners.

Bullying is a serious issue in schools, damaging children's sense of safety and well-being, and must be urgently addressed.

Education should develop critical thinking skills, while ensuring strong foundations in reading, writing, and arithmetic remain central.

The DA supports this budget because it marks real progress toward safer, more inclusive, and effective schools for all learners.

Nicola du Plessis MP

South African children face severe challenges like violence, neglect, hunger, and overcrowded schools that must be addressed urgently.

Schools must become safe, supportive environments that protect children from societal harms.

The Department of Basic Education is making real progress on infrastructure, early childhood development, literacy, and teacher support.

Special needs children and overcrowded schools face critical issues that require urgent attention and investment.

The DA supports the budget but calls on education leaders and society to unite and prioritise learners' welfare.

Ofentse Mokae MP

Schools must be safe havens where children and educators are protected from violence and crime.

Overcrowding and poor discipline fuel violence, disrupting learning and teaching.

The new Safe Schools Protocol links schools with police and safety committees to tackle crime and gender-based violence.

Educators deserve to work without fear so they can nurture future leaders effectively.

The Department is working to register and improve Early Childhood Development centres to ensure quality, safe, and nurturing environments for young children.