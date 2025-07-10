South Africa: Mamkhize Says Her 'Silence Speaks Volumes'

MaMkhize said, "Let my silence speak volumes" after days of people talking about the guns found at her house.

The guns were linked to Vusumuzi "Cat" Matlala, a businessman with a R360-million police contract.

Shauwn "MaMkhize" Mkhize has spoken out after news broke that police found illegal guns at her home.

Instead of giving an interview, the businesswoman posted a short message on Instagram: "Let my silence speak volumes."

Police found the guns at her house in Durban earlier this year. But according to a video from Newzroom Afrika, the guns do not belong to her.

Police Portfolio Committee chairperson Ian Cameron said the guns belong to Vusumuzi "Cat" Matlala, a businessman linked to Police Minister Senzo Mchunu. Matlala is said to have received a R360 million contract from the police in 2024.

MaMkhize has not spoken about Matlala or said if she knew anything about the guns. She has also not answered questions from the media. She simply posted her message and kept quiet.

Even with all the drama, MaMkhize is focused on her next move. After her football club, Royal AM, was shut down, she is planning to buy a new team in Eswatini.

Reports say she is in talks with the current owner, Bheki "Rubber" Simelane. Things are going well, but Simelane might still refuse to sell.