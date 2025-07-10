Rwanda: From Exile to Enterprise - Jennifer Ingabire's Story Embodies Rwanda's Inclusive Growth

Thirty one years after liberation, few stories reflect the country's transformation under the leadership of the Rwandan Patriotic Front (RPF-Inkotanyi), more clearly than that of Jennifer Ingabire.

A pioneer in security technology and business, Ingabire represents a generation of Rwandan women who seized new opportunities opened up by policies of inclusion, empowerment, and entrepreneurship, ushered in by the current government, over the past 31 years.

Her journey--from a young marketing graduate navigating a male-dominated industry to building two thriving companies--is a powerful example of what happens when ambition meets an enabling environment.

Through resilience, innovation, and vision, she has become more than a business leader; she is the embodiment of a nation's belief in the power of its women.

Born in Uganda 49 years ago, before returning to Rwanda, like many Rwandans born and raised in exile, Ingabire's journey has mirrored Rwanda's own evolution since liberation--rising from modest beginnings to a position of strength, leadership, and impact.

With an educational background spanning Makerere University Business School, the Kigali Institute of Science and Technology, and an MBA in Project Management from the Maastricht School of Management, Ingabire is today the Founder and CEO of both Orbit Solutions and Security World Rwanda--companies rooted in technology, security, and service.

Her career trajectory began within a security firm, where she led sales and marketing during the early days of Rwanda's post-war reconstruction.

Without internet or reliable communication systems, sourcing equipment was a manual, painstaking process. Yet even in those early days, she recognised the potential in electronic security, especially as infrastructure and policy started to align with new technologies.

By 2009, that conviction led her to launch Security World Technology in partnership with a Ugandan supplier. In 2014, she established Orbit Solutions. These companies did not emerge in a vacuum--they were born of policy shifts like building code regulations that required equipment such as fire extinguishers and CCTV systems.

Ingabire saw the opportunity and positioned herself accordingly. "I have been moving with the development of the country," she says. "It was good timing."

Building through barriers

Ingabire's story is far from a tale of overnight success. The early years were marked by financial constraints, staffing challenges, and cultural perceptions that often doubted the competence of local--and particularly female--entrepreneurs.

She began by buying stock only on demand and eventually secured her first overdraft of Rwf 30 million to boost inventory. But trust, especially from clients unfamiliar with local service providers, was harder to come by.

"When I quoted MTN Rwanda for a fire suppression system, they didn't think we could do it locally," Ingabire recalls. "But we delivered--better and cheaper." This experience wasn't isolated. She frequently encountered clients who opted to import products that were already available in Rwanda, simply because they underestimated local capability.

But over time, she built a name for herself and her companies, not only through performance but through consistency and patriotism. "Our people began to see that even here in Rwanda, we can do these things," she reflects.

Empowerment rooted in experience

The country last week marked 31 years since liberation, something Ingabire says is not just personal--it's national. "We've been given a platform to exercise our full potential," she says. "As an entrepreneur, I'm proud to contribute to the development of this country--by employing young people, offering internships, paying taxes, and complying with the law."

Ingabire speaks with pride about growing alongside Rwanda's infrastructure and institutions. But her greatest sense of fulfilment comes from being part of a cycle--of reinvestment, compliance, and national growth. "When we pay taxes, we're building the country. When we hire, we're investing in people. And when we do the right thing, we inspire others to do the same."

Learning to lead--and let go

One of the early challenges she faced was finding competent staff. In the beginning, many of her hires were from Kenya. "At some point, 90 per cent of my staff were Kenyans," she recalls. "Now they are all Rwandans--technicians from IPRCs, accountants from local universities."

Her approach was to start with interns and grow them into full-time roles. That investment paid off, allowing her to step back from doing everything herself--from import declarations and tax filings to stock management. "I now have a team I trust. I delegate. And that gives me space to think and lead."

Fuelled by finance, not fear

Access to finance has been another key enabler of her growth. Ingabire has built relationships with multiple banks, particularly I&M Bank and Equity Bank. She's not shy about borrowing--so long as there's a plan and a purpose.

"At first, I feared taking loans. What if I fail to pay? What if they auction my property?" she says. "But I started small, paid back the first one, and went for a bigger one." Today, she often manages multiple loans simultaneously and encourages other women to follow suit.

Her insight into business structuring also shows a deep understanding of reinvestment and compliance. "If I register property under my business, I get better returns. All the expenses are deductible. That's how businesses grow fast. It's not about dodging tax--it's about smart compliance."

Breaking barriers and defying limits

If there's one message Ingabire repeats, it's about confidence--especially for women. "Culture has always put women in the background," she says. "But I believe women have more potential than men. We multitask. We lead. We build. We nurture. And we still raise families."

Ingabire sees innovation as a non-negotiable. Her portfolio has already expanded beyond security--into construction and apartment rentals. "We must think about assets, not liabilities," she urges. "Turn your ideas into income. Focus on what builds value."

She also encourages women to seek out information. "Read. Network. Ask questions. Go to conferences. Apply for grants. Approach banks. The money is out there--but you have to go for it."

On parenting and purpose

Juggling work and motherhood is no small task, but Ingabire doesn't believe it should hold anyone back. "Technology has made it possible to work from anywhere," she says. "I can send emails, follow up on contracts, and talk to clients--even from home."

She also emphasizes the power of planning. "Delegate. Use your time wisely. Don't spend hours on things that don't matter. If you have eight hours in a day, use them well. I often work late into the night--but I never sleep until I finish what I planned for the day."

Ingabire believes this balance is not just a woman's burden. "Both parents--mothers and fathers--need to be present. Our children need to see us lead, but also love and nurture."

A message to young Rwandan girls

To girls and young women looking up to her, Ingabire offers no sugar-coated promises--just a call to courage. "Break the barrier of fear.

Believe in yourself. Be innovative. Focus on building, not consuming. And if you don't have money, go out and look. Grants are there. Loans are there. But you must take the first step."

She doesn't promise ease--but she promises progress. "The sky is the limit. I've tested it. I've seen it. And it works."