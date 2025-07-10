Somalia: Somali PM Says Nation-Building Depends On Strong Institutions and Research-Led Planning

Mogadishu, July 9, 2025 — Somalia's Prime Minister Hamza Abdi Barre on Wednesday said that nation-building must be rooted in the strengthening of public institutions, civic awareness, and evidence-based development strategies.

Speaking at the 3rd East Africa Development Forum, Barre emphasized that Somalia's path to recovery and progress is now being guided by national strategies such as the National Transformation Plan (NTP) 2025-2029 and the Vision 2060 plan -- both built on in-depth research and long-term goals.

"The Somali government has adopted a forward-looking national vision grounded in large-scale research," Barre said. "We are focused on development that reflects the realities on the ground and clearly defines where we want the country to go."

He called on Somali academics and intellectuals to take the lead in conducting research in key areas including poverty reduction, climate change adaptation, education reform, healthcare delivery, and peacebuilding efforts.

"These scholars and thought leaders must contribute to shaping the nation's future. We must understand where we are going, and that direction must be informed by data, research, and national priorities," the prime minister added.

Barre also underscored the importance of tapping into Somalia's vast natural resources and the potential of its youthful population, which makes up the majority of its citizens.

He said the government had outlined a clear strategy to harness these assets, with a vision of inclusive development and long-term stability.

The East Africa Development Forum brought together regional leaders, academics, and development partners to discuss shared challenges and opportunities, with a focus on local solutions and research-driven governance.