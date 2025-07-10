Egypt: FM Lauds Distinguished Ties Between Egypt, Netherlands

Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty lauded the distinguished relations between Egypt and the Netherlands in various fields, voicing hope to further economic partnership, attract more Dutch investments to Egypt, and increase trade exchange.

He made the remarks on Wednesday July 9,2025during a phone call with his Dutch counterpart Caspar Veldkamp.

The talks tackled ways of enhancing bilateral relations as well as the latest regional developments.

Abdelatty expressed appreciation for Dutch support to Egypt within various European Union institutions, especially backing the approval of the European Parliament and Council on the second tranche of the total financial support package provided to Egypt, valued at 4 billion euros.

This support will contribute to bolstering Egyptian efforts to address multiple economic and developmental challenges amidst regional and international turmoil.

Abdelatty briefed his Dutch counterpart on the latest developments regarding ceasefire negotiations in Gaza and the release of a number of hostages and prisoners, as well as the strenuous efforts undertaken by Egypt in coordination with Qatar and the United States.

He stressed the importance of the European Union's role in supporting efforts to achieve a ceasefire and ensure its sustainability, along with the unimpeded delivery of humanitarian and relief aid, especially given the catastrophic conditions in the Gaza Strip and Israel's use of starvation as a weapon against civilians

He emphasized the importance of reaching a permanent and comprehensive solution that guarantees the rights of the Palestinian people and the establishment of their independent state along the June 4, 1967 borders, with East Jerusalem (Al Quds) as its capital, thereby ensuring security and stability in the region.

The call also touched upon the ceasefire agreement between Israel and Iran, where Abdelatty stressed the importance of solidifying the agreement, de-escalating tensions, and the necessity of resuming the negotiation process in a way that addresses all concerns and achieves the aspired calm.

For his part, the Dutch minister praised Egypt's efforts to reach a ceasefire in Gaza and its supportive role in achieving security and stability in the region.