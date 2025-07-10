Egypt: Cabinet Holds Weekly Meeting On Political, Economic, Social Files

Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly chaired the weekly cabinet meeting on Wednesday July 9,2025 at the New Administrative Capital to review a range of political, economic and social files on the government's agenda, as well as to discuss the optimal implementation of presidential directives within appropriate timelines.

During the meeting, the cabinet was set to discuss topics, including Madbouly's recent participation on behalf of President Abdel Fattah El Sisi in the 17th BRICS Summit hosted by Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

The cabinet also followed up on the aftermath of the Ramses Central building fire, with the premier inspecting the site earlier today.

The meeting addressed presidential instructions to ensure citizens' needs are met, intensify efforts to curb inflation, and continue increasing spending on healthcare, education, and social protection.

It also tackled measures to regulate markets, ensure the availability of food commodities, advance national projects across the governorates, expand social safety measures, and support the most vulnerable groups.

Additionally, the cabinet reviewed the progress realized so far in the education and healthcare domains, comprehensive development plans, investment growth, export expansion, and localizing industries under the Egypt Vision 2030.

The meeting also monitored previous measures related to boosting investment, industry, and exports, expanding agricultural land, providing industrial land plots to investors as well as strengthening social safety nets, tax reforms, and other initiatives aimed at supporting low-income citizens and securing overall public needs.