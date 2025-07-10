Ugandan Journalist Wins Luxembourg Peace Prize

Luxembourg — Ugandan journalist Gloria Laker Adiiki Aciro has won the 2025 Luxembourg Peace Prize for outstanding peace journalism. Aciro is the founder of the Peace Journalism Foundation (PJF), and has reported on people building peace in the midst of the crisis surrounding the Lord's Resistance Army (LRA).

Aciro received her award at the 13th Luxembourg Peace Prize ceremony amongst peacebuilders from around the world on June 27. Aciro said, "I look forward to continuing my efforts in promoting peace and journalistic excellence."

Esther Omam, the chairperson of the Women Building Peace African Network (WBPAN), called on women to celebrate Aciro's achievement.

"Dear sisters and colleagues, it is with immense joy that we celebrate our own Gloria... This recognition honors her work covering the LRA war and promoting peace journalism in Africa. We are proud of you, Gloria! Your achievement is a testament to the power of courage, commitment, and truth-telling in building peace."

The story of LRA and PJF

Starting with its founding in 1987, the LRA devastated northern Uganda and neighboring countries by killing and abducting thousands of civilians, capturing child soldiers, and displacing hundreds of thousands. Aid agencies have worked to provide psycho-social support to help reintegrate people who were abducted by the LRA as child soldiers.

Aciro herself was a victim of the LRA when she was displaced during the LRA war as a young girl in 1997. She started journalism with no training or experience, facing sexual harassment and sex-based discrimination in a society that considered journalism a man's job. Aciro went on to found the PJF, which works to promote conflict-sensitive journalism. There, she has trained and mentored over 700 journalists across Africa as the director and media trainer.

Two of Aciro's articles have been featured in Peace News Network (PNN). The articles made up a two-part series about how two women, Judith Obina and Nora Anek, confronted LRA leader Joseph Kony and ended his brutal war in Northern Uganda.

In part one of the series, Aciro interviews Obina and details how Obina, a private secretary to President Yoweri Museveni, was entrusted with the responsibility of caring for Joseph Kony's elderly mother, Nora Anek Oting. In 2007, when Anek wanted to see her son, Obina saw this as a chance for Kony to abandon the violence that had devastated so many lives.

In part two, Aciro dives into Obina's life inside the jungle with the LRA. There, she spent 14 days with Joseph Kony, the LRA's leader, in a hideout in Ri-kwamba in 2007. After nine days of negotiations, a key moment arrived when Anek spoke to her son about ending the war. Obina said that Kony "said that he would never step foot in Uganda again to fight, kill, or abduct."

In light of Uganda's upcoming election, she also announced the PJF's future plans: launching a peace journalism initiative designed to detect, reject, and remove hate speech and misinformation, and training female journalists ahead of elections to amplify diverse voices in media.

She urged journalists to demonstrate the "utmost responsibility... ensuring that our platforms are not used to spread hate speech."

Aciro invited people to partner with and support the PJF.