East Africa: President of Comoros Receives Credentials From Somali Ambassador to Tanzania and EAC

The President of the Union of the Comoros, H.E. Azali Assoumani, has officially received the credentials of the Ambassador of the Federal Republic of Somalia to Tanzania and the East African Community (EAC), who is also a non-resident ambassador to Rwanda, Congo, Malawi, Mauritius, and Comoros.

During the ceremony, the Somali Ambassador expressed gratitude to President Assoumani for the warm welcome and commended his support during his tenure as Chairperson of the African Union.

The two officials discussed ways to further strengthen bilateral relations between Somalia and Comoros, emphasizing the importance of safeguarding national unity and sovereignty.