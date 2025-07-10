South Africa: Six Boys Die At Illegal Initiation Schools in Eastern Cape

Police have shut down six illegal initiation schools and arrested 37 people since the winter season began in June.

A traditional nurse was jailed for assaulting an initiate, while three boys remain hospitalised from injuries at illegal schools.

The Eastern Cape's winter initiation season has turned deadly once again. Six boys have died, all at illegal schools, and several others are injured.

One of the boys died on 12 May in Buffalo City Metro, a full month before the season officially began on 14 June. Two more deaths happened in Libode, in the Nyandeni Local Municipality, on 30 June and 4 July. The fourth boy died on 3 July in Nqanqarhu, in the Kumkani Mhlontlo Local Municipality.

The causes of the deaths are still unknown, as no postmortems have been carried out yet.

A fifth boy was badly beaten at an illegal school and is in Zithulele Hospital with internal injuries. Two men, including a traditional nurse, have been arrested.

Three boys from other illegal schools have also been taken to the hospital, one to All Saints Hospital and another to Queenstown Private Hospital.

A report by the provincial initiation task team confirmed that all deaths happened at illegal schools. The province had been hoping for zero deaths this season.

Police have opened 41 cases, arrested 37 people, and shut down six fake schools.

The national and provincial governments had been running awareness campaigns to warn parents against sending their sons to illegal schools. After the first death, Co-operative Governance and Traditional Affairs MEC Zolile Williams questioned how the school had opened before the season started.

Williams said the deaths were "disheartening" and could have been avoided. He said the department had formed committees in each traditional council to help monitor circumcisions, especially after 29 boys died during last December's season.

Deputy Minister Zolile Burns-Ncamashe promised a full investigation and said they are still working to avoid more deaths.

In a separate case, traditional nurse Siyasanga Sifumba was jailed for two years on 30 June. He was found guilty of assaulting and torturing an initiate and declared unfit to own a firearm. He had been in custody since 17 December.

Eastern Cape Police Commissioner Major-General Rudolph Adolph welcomed the conviction, calling it a crucial step as the season continues.

Limpopo MEC Basikopo Makamu also shared the death of a 19-year-old initiate during the 2025 winter initiation season.