South Africa: Khanyi Mbau Gets Her First Netflix Nomination

Khanyi Mbau is the only African up for a Netflix Reality Universe award after more than 23 years in the industry.

She stars in Young, Famous & African and says being herself on screen helped her earn the global nomination.

Khanyi Mbau has been in the entertainment industry for more than two decades, but she's never been nominated for any of her TV work - until now.

She is the only African nominated in the Netflix Reality Universe Awards, and says the moment means everything to her.

Khanyi is up for the "Main Character" award, thanks to her bold role in the hit reality series Young, Famous & African. She's going up against global stars from shows like The Perfect Match, Too Hot to Handle, Owning Manhattan and Selling Sunset.

Speaking to TshisaLIVE, Khanyi said this moment has been a long time coming.

"I've never been nominated for any of my TV work," she said. "I've been in this industry for over 23 years, so this is a big moment."

She added that if she wins, it will be for her daughter and other girls watching her journey. "It will show them that you should never give up. One day, someone will notice your hard work."

Khanyi said her honesty on screen is what connects with fans.

"I always keep it real. I don't try to fit in or be liked. I just want people to feel something when they watch me."

Her nomination is for Young, Famous & African, which she calls her "baby". She hasn't confirmed whether she'll return for the next season, saying: "Time will tell."

She said the show highlights African stars and proves that African dreams can go global.

"The show gives people a look into the lives of African celebrities, and it shows that dreams are possible," she said.

Khanyi also responded to criticism about the word "young" in the show's title. Some people think it doesn't fit, but she disagrees.

"Young is not about age, it's about how you feel and dream. Like Beyoncé said, 'forever young'."

Besides the hit show, Khanyi has starred in Netflix films Happiness Ever After and Meet the Khumalos, and led her own reality series Mbau Reloaded: Always Rise.

She said reality TV has helped her grow as a person and an entertainer.

"It's opened doors for me. I've met amazing people, had great experiences, and learned so much. I'm thankful for it all."

Khanyi ended by thanking Netflix for giving African talent a global stage.

"Netflix has changed so many lives and put Africa on the global map in entertainment. I'm very grateful."