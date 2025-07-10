South Africa: Cops Dismiss Riot Talk As Mkhwanazi Supporters Prepare for Battle

KZN police dismiss social media unrest threats over popular commissioner Mkhwanazi as "hypothesis" while focusing on crime fighting.

Political parties and church leaders plan mass protests in Durban supporting Mkhwanazi after explosive allegations against Police Minister Mchunu.

KwaZulu-Natal police have dismissed threats of unrest over Provincial Commissioner Lt-General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi as a "hypothesis" while protesters plan mass rallies in his support.

Police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda said they won't comment on social media threats because their focus is on fighting crime.

"What unrest? Mkhwanazi is not removed. Police does not act on hypothesis because our focus is crime," said Netshiunda.

This comes after people on social media platforms made threats of unrest as they suspect Mkhwanazi might be fired after his accusations against Police Minister Senzo Mchunu on Sunday.

Mkhwanazi shocked the country when he accused Mchunu of disbanding the Political Killing Task Team and having close relationships with drug cartels.

The allegations, which also implicate other top cops, made people fear that President Cyril Ramaphosa might fire the popular police chief.

Church leaders and political parties have already planned mass protests in Durban in support of Mkhwanazi.

People on social media have formed a slogan called "Hlangana Zulu" (Zulu Nation Must Unite) in support of the police commissioner.

Political parties such as NFP, ActionSA, uMkhonto weSizwe Party and others have thrown their support behind Mkhwanazi.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines South Africa Governance Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

ActionSA KZN Chairperson Zwakele Mncwango said they will lead a protest on Thursday outside the KwaZulu-Natal Provincial SAPS Headquarters.

"ActionSA will continue to support all legitimate and lawful efforts to root out corruption and tackle South Africa's rampant crime rate. This must begin with confronting those within law enforcement who actively undermine these efforts from within," said Mncwango.

Meanwhile, National Police Commissioner General Fannie Masemola denied signing any letter to disband the KZN political killings task team.

Speaking at a media briefing in Vanderbijlpark on Wednesday, Masemola said he had no problem with Mkhwanazi's press conference.

"One does not have a problem in him briefing the media on the work of the team. He won't be persecuted from my side and there will be no persecution of any member of the South African Police Service," said Masemola.

The national commissioner confirmed that Mkhwanazi had received death threats and that his security detail had been "beefed up".

President Cyril Ramaphosa, who returned from Brazil on Wednesday, is expected to meet with Mchunu and Mkhwanazi before the end of the week.

National Assembly Speaker Thoko Didiza has rejected calls for an urgent parliamentary debate on the allegations, suggesting instead that portfolio committees investigate the claims.