Egypt PM Praises Ongoing Cooperation With WHO

9 July 2025
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouli praised Egypt's ongoing cooperation with the World Health Organization (WHO), reiterating the government's commitment to developing healthcare as a fundamental public service.

He highlighted national initiatives such as the Universal Health Insurance System, the "Decent Life" program, the "100 Million Healthy Lives" campaign as well as Egypt's success in eradicating Hepatitis C, all of which have received international recognition.

Madbouli made the remarks during a meeting on Wednesday July 9, 2025 with Hanan Balkhy, WHO Regional Director for the Eastern Mediterranean, at the government headquarters in Egypt's New Administrative Capital.

The meeting was attended by Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Health and Population Khaled Abdel Ghaffar, WHO Representative in Egypt Naeema Saeed, and other senior health officials.

Abdel Ghaffar noted Egypt's close coordination with WHO and reiterated WHO Director General Tedros Adhanom's appreciation of the country's partnership.

He also highlighted Egypt's leadership in international health forums and its proactive role in pandemic preparedness.

Balkhy commended Egypt's advancements in the health sector and its provision of healthcare services to refugees and migrants.

She also expressed appreciation for Egypt's diplomatic efforts and affirmed her interest in cooperating with Egypt on pharmaceutical system development, congratulating the country on recently achieving "Maturity Level 3" in its regulatory systems, as recognized by WHO.

She presented several new areas for future cooperation and reviewed key meetings held during her visit.

The WHO official praised Egypt's successful health models that could serve as examples on the international level.

