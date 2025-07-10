Malawi: 'I Have Done It Before - I'm the Best' - Joyce Banda Roars Into Lower Shire With Fiery 2025 Comeback

Storming the Lower Shire like a political hurricane, the former president and People's Party (PP) torchbearer Joyce Banda told a charged crowd at Nyamithuthu Ground in Nsanje that Malawi doesn't need trial-and-error leadership in 2025--it needs a seasoned hand that has already delivered when it mattered most.

"I have done it before--I'm the best," Banda thundered, her voice cutting through the scorching heat and loud cheers. "Malawians deserve a government that works. We will fix the economy, create jobs, and restore dignity."

It wasn't just a rally. It was a warning shot.

Banda--Malawi's first female president--isn't just running. She's reclaiming.

She reminded the crowd how, under her brief 2012-2014 presidency, Malawi crawled back from economic collapse. Power blackouts stopped. Fuel queues disappeared. Civil servants got paid on time. And for once, people dared to believe in a functioning government.

Now, as the country staggers under broken promises, crippling poverty, and failed leadership experiments, Banda is positioning herself as the antidote to mediocrity.

"What Malawi needs is experience, not experiments," she said, jabbing at rivals she believes lack the depth to lead.

She outlined a sharp agenda--youth empowerment, food security, quality education, and an overhaul of agriculture. But beyond the promises, it was her defiance that electrified the crowd: a woman who had been written off, yet is now writing herself back into the center of the national story.

Flanked by senior PP officials including Eastern Region Vice President Lawrence Bisika and Director of Events Tionge Banda, the former president made it clear--this isn't nostalgia. It's unfinished business.

With just two months to go before the September polls, Joyce Banda is done playing nice. She's calling out the pretenders and daring the nation to remember what real leadership looked like.

Joyce Banda isn't just asking for votes--she's demanding accountability.

And this time, she's not looking back.