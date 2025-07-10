Nigeria: Health Financing - Commissioners' Forum Moves Against Aids, TB, Malaria

As Nigeria faces evolving health challenges in the wake of funding cuts by international agencies, the Nigeria Health Commissioners' Forum has reaffirmed the commitment of state governments to closing critical funding gaps in the fight against AIDS, tuberculosis, and malaria (ATM).

Speaking in Lagos, the Ekiti State Commissioner for Health and Human Services and Chairperson of the Nigerian Health Commissioners' Forum, Dr. Oyebanji Filani, said the Forum remains committed to strengthening state-level leadership, fostering intergovernmental collaboration, and ensuring that every Nigerian has access to quality healthcare.

Filani, who spoke on the sidelines of the Global Fund Country Coordinating Mechanism (CCM) Nigeria Annual Retreat, emphasised the vital role states play in sustaining health services amidst declining international aid.

"There have been funding gaps, but we cover the salaries of health workers--one of the biggest cost drivers--to ensure that care remains accessible to our people.

"Traditionally, we've had gaps, but states have consistently stepped up to cover them. There are two major cost drivers: one is health workers, and states pay their salaries to ensure people can access care when needed.

"The second cost driver is commodities, where the federal government and our partners come into play. We've worked hand-in-hand to minimise these gaps. What we've seen over the last year is a global policy shift, which has led to a reduction in external funding for Nigeria," he said.

On the high-level policy engagement, the Commissioner described the retreat as a landmark moment for Nigeria's health governance, marking the first time the executive and legislative arms were jointly engaging on health financing.

He said: "This collaboration will reduce misinformation, promote shared accountability, and allow us to collectively chart a sustainable path forward."

It enables both the National Assembly and the Executive to work together to truly finance services that are critical and necessary for keeping people healthy and contributing meaningfully to the economy's productivity.

We must be grateful to President Bola Tinubu, who has committed additional resources. But states are not left behind; they are also focused on minimising whatever service delivery gaps may exist.

In my state, Ekiti, for example, the governor has ensured that all necessary health workers are employed and paid increased salaries that match federal allowances. That has helped us mitigate these issues."

On whether Nigeria can achieve health sufficiency and reduce reliance on foreign aid, Filani responded affirmatively. He cited examples of states recruiting health workers, establishing drug management agencies, revamping primary health centres, and expanding health insurance coverage to reduce out-of-pocket expenses.

Filani said:

"The simple answer is yes, but these things don't happen in two months--it takes time, and you build on gains.

We've seen significant progress over the last two years of this administration, but there's still much to be done. States are actively investing in health infrastructure, workforce, and insurance schemes.

We're seeing a significant shift. What we now need is to ensure this shift translates into tangible results. As a Forum of Commissioners, we meet regularly to review our results, ask ourselves tough questions, learn from one another, and use that knowledge to improve service utilisation."

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Health Malaria By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

He added:

"If you look at the latest Nigerian Demographic and Health Survey, we've reduced infant mortality by 54 percent and child mortality by 57 percent. These are significant achievements by global standards.

We're also seeing improvements across several states, with increased immunisation coverage, reductions in stunting and malnutrition, and better access to skilled health workers."

"In Ekiti State," Filani continued, "new housing regulations mandate proper sanitation facilities, and open defecation is strictly prohibited. Public water systems are regularly tested to ensure safety. Health is not just about hospitals--it's about creating a healthy ecosystem that includes urban planning, sanitation, water safety, and other interconnected systems."