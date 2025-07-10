Algeria: Gara Djebilet, Project of Century Reshaping Algeria's Economic Landscape

ALGIERS-Deep in the Sahara, at the heart of Tindouf Province, Gara Djebilet iron mine is finally emerging as one of the major drivers of Algeria's economic transformation.

Long considered as a mythical deposit buried beneath the sands for years, this massive site containing over 3.5 billion tons of iron ore is now ushering in a new era that breaks the country's near-total dependence on hydrocarbons.

Through its scale and impact, the Gara Djebilet development project fully embodies the national ambition to diversify resources, strengthen economic sovereignty, and establish a competitive, integrated steel industry capable of meeting both domestic needs and international market demands.

Beyond the ore of this project, new industrial prospects are emerging: processing facilities will be built to treat the extracted iron on-site, thereby reducing raw material imports and boosting national steel production--a strategic material for industry and infrastructure development.

This momentum is part of a broader economic diversification movement already underway, evidenced by the expanding development of Saharan agriculture, particularly in southern provinces where strategic crops are flourishing through public and private investment.

Following this approach, the mine becomes a major job creator, providing thousands of direct and indirect employment opportunities in Algeria's Deep South.

For Tindouf residents, the project represents a promise of tangible development that will generate wealth and opportunities.

The railway line construction linking Tindouf to Béchar, essential for transporting ore to industrial centers and ports, also serves as a crucial asset for connecting the southwest region and integrating this strategic area with the rest of the country.

On a broader scale, Gara Djebilet also represents a gateway to the African continent. With steel demand continuing to rise and the African Continental Free Trade Area taking shape, Algeria aims to establish itself as a key player in Africa's iron ore and steel markets, capable of supplying neighboring countries while generating new export revenues.

By revitalizing this massive site, Algeria demonstrates a clear vision: leveraging its unexploited resources to build an economy less vulnerable to oil market volatility, more diversified, and focused on local processing.

The Gara Djebilet project is therefore part of a long-term strategy to create sustainable value-added production, boost local employment, and establish an industrial hub in a region that has long been marginalized.

As a symbol of a new economic era, this project of the century demonstrates that the country possesses the underground resources necessary to build solid and shared growth while investing fully in its people.

Through Gara Djebilet, the entire vision of the President of the Republic comes to fruition: an Algeria preparing for the post-oil era, investing in its mining and agricultural potential, and ready to play its full role in Africa's economic development.

More than just a mine, Gara Djebilet becomes a symbol of sovereignty, renewal, and hope for future generations, alongside the flourishing Saharan agriculture that represents another strategic tool for ensuring food security, creating jobs, and revitalizing the South.

It draws the contours of sustainable growth, more resilient, more balanced and truly anchored in the country's riches.