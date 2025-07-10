Ethiopia Aligns Education, Training With Labor Market Needs

Ethiopia is aligning education and training with labor market demands, focusing on key sectors like agriculture, manufacturing, ICT, mining, and tourism, Prosperity Party Vice President Adem Farah said.

Speaking at the closing ceremony of the 3rd African Job Creation Forum, held under the theme: "Advancing Job Creation and Economic Resilience through Regional Integration, Digital and Financial Inclusion along Agricultural Value Chains in the AfCFTA Market," Adem emphasized that job creation must be viewed not as a temporary policy concern but as a core strategy within Africa's broader development agenda.

"Jobs are not just about income. They represent dignity, inclusion, stability, and peace," he said. "Creating resilient societies and unlocking human potential cannot be the task of governments alone.

It requires the collective engagement of policymakers, the private sector, educational institutions, financial organizations, regional bodies, and above all the youth themselves."

Adem highlighted that Ethiopia's ongoing reform and resilience agenda is driving the alignment of education and vocational training with labor market realities, ensuring that graduates possess the skills needed to contribute meaningfully to national development.

He stressed the importance of fostering a generation of innovators, builders, and contributors who can lead the country's transformation.

With over 70% of Africa's population under the age of 30, the vice president pointed out that the continent is not just navigating demographic trends but also standing before a critical opportunity.

"This demographic dividend will remain unrealized unless addressed with urgency and commitment," he warned.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Education Governance Ethiopia By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Reflecting on the forum, he noted that it generated dynamic dialogue and actionable insights. "We have seen inspiring contributions from ministers, entrepreneurs, private sector leaders, and young innovators. This was more than a policy forum .It was a response to a moral and generational imperative to create sustainable, meaningful jobs for Africa's youth."

Labor and Skills Minister Muferihat Kamil also addressed the forum, underlining that Africa's infrastructure gap, while a major barrier to economic integration, is also a unique opportunity to create millions of jobs and build inclusive regional value chains.

"Roads, energy, and logistics are essential," she said, "but they cannot deliver transformation without the human capital to operate and sustain them. That is why Ethiopia will continue to lead efforts in regional and continental coordination. Our integration and solidarity are pivotal to unlocking the talents and energies of our young people."

Muferihat further noted that the forum has grown beyond its initial scope, evolving into a continental platform what she described as a Pan-Africanist Job Creation Summit with a focus on employment, skills development, and regional integration.

She underscored its rising status as a distinct and influential event with global significance.

Both leaders called for urgent and united action to translate ideas into implementation and ensure that Africa's youth are not left behind in the continent's development journey.

BY TSEGAYE TILAHUN

THE ETHIOPIAN HERALD THURSDAY 10 JULY 2025