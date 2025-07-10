Nigeria: Super Eagles Upbeat in Camp Ahead of CHAN 2025

Some Super Eagles players have expressed great enthusiasm and determination to make the final squad list ahead of the 8th African Nations Championship (CHAN) 2025.

A total of 28 players are now at the Super Eagles' camp in Ikenne, Ogun, as the team continues to intensify preparations for the tournament.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Head Coach Eric Chelle had, on July 4, released a 35-man provisional list for the Super Eagles B squad ahead of the Championship.

The CHAN tournament, which is exclusive to players competing in their domestic leagues,

will be hosted in August by Kenya, Tanzania, and Uganda.

Promise Efoghe, the Super Eagles media officer, told NAN that the players were focused on giving their best and making the final team list, with a mix of excitement and pressure as they prepare for the tournament.

A cross section of players who spoke after the team's training session on Wednesday evening were quoted as saying that the trainings have been intense, as the expectations in camp were very high.

Nduka Junior of Remo Stars said the training sessions have been very good, adding that the pressure in camp was high.

"The trainings so far have been a good test for the players in camp.

"The boys are ready and prepared for the task ahead.

"Everyone is definitely under pressure, but the coach wants the best out of all the players in camp," he said.

Aniekeme Okon of Rivers United said the players in camp were in high spirits and eager to show their abilities as well as technical and tactical prowess.

"I see this as an opportunity, and from the experience and what I have seen so far, it's been very good.

"It's a bit of pressure on us with 28 players in camp in high spirits and high expectations, as everyone is trying to give his best to make the final list.

"For now, we will keep pushing," he said.

Leonard Ngenge of Ikorodu City expressed gratitude to God and the coach for the opportunity to show what he can offer to the team.

"The coach has said that for me, obviously being here is because I deserve it.

"On a personal note, it's an amazing step, and I am grateful to God for the opportunity.

"Obviously, we are all under pressure, but I remain confident and am doing the best I can to put myself on the coach's radar and make the final list," he said.

Nigeria, CHAN runners-up in 2018, are placed in Group D of the 19-nation competition.

They are grouped alongside title holders Senegal, as well as Sudan and Congo.

The Super Eagles will face Senegal and Sudan at Amman Stadium, located on Zanzibar Island.

Their final group game, against Congo, will be played at the Benjamin Mkapa Stadium, Dar es Salaam. (NAN