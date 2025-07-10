Sudan: Kamil Idris Meets Qatari Ambassador, Affirms Strength of Bilateral Relations

10 July 2025
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Port Sudan, June 9, 2025 (SUNA) - Prime Minister Dr. Kamil Idris has affirmed the strength of bilateral relations between Sudan and Qatar, expressing Sudan's aspiration to consolidate these relations and maintain an advanced level of coordination on all issues of concern to both countries.

During a meeting at his office in Port Sudan on Wednesday with the Qatari ambassador to Sudan, Mohammed bin Ibrahim Al-Sada, Dr. Kamil Idris praised Qatar's supportive stance towards Sudan, noting that the relations between the two countries are historically and deeply rooted, encompassing all political, economic, and social aspects.

The meeting addressed ways to enhance mechanisms for joint coordination and cooperation, and how to develop bilateral relations to serve the interests of the peoples of both countries.

Read the original article on SNA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.