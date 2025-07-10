Sudan: Kamil Idris Meets Qatari Ambassador, Affirms Strength of Bilateral Relations

Port Sudan, June 9, 2025 (SUNA) - Prime Minister Dr. Kamil Idris has affirmed the strength of bilateral relations between Sudan and Qatar, expressing Sudan's aspiration to consolidate these relations and maintain an advanced level of coordination on all issues of concern to both countries.

During a meeting at his office in Port Sudan on Wednesday with the Qatari ambassador to Sudan, Mohammed bin Ibrahim Al-Sada, Dr. Kamil Idris praised Qatar's supportive stance towards Sudan, noting that the relations between the two countries are historically and deeply rooted, encompassing all political, economic, and social aspects.

The meeting addressed ways to enhance mechanisms for joint coordination and cooperation, and how to develop bilateral relations to serve the interests of the peoples of both countries.