Kenya: Ambitious Shabana Eye League Title After Great Performance in Past Season

Shabana FC secretary general Elizaphan Kerama has underlined the club's intentions to win the Football Kenya Federation (FKF) Premier League next season.

Kerama says they want to build on an impressive showing in the just-concluded season with the league crown in the coming one.

"Our intention in the past season was to finish in the top five of the league. Anything better than that would have been a great bonus for us. For the coming season, we want to go for the league title because we believe we have a great squad," he said.

Tore Bobe ended the season in fifth place with 53 points from 34 games, in particular boasting an impressive home record at their Gusii Stadium backyard.

Peter Okidi's charges claimed the scalp of big teams, including eventual champions Kenya Police, AFC Leopards and Tusker FC on their way to a commendable finish in the log.

The Glamour Boys have also breathed new life into local football atmosphere courtesy of their colourful and passionate fans who have often filled the stands to support their side -- whether home or away.

Ahead of the new season, Shabana honchos have pulled the cheque book out in search of additional reinforcements in the transfer market.

First up is Kariobangi Sharks midfielder Biron 'Ngolo Kante' Otieno who was unveiled as new player on Tuesday evening.

Kerama described the signing as a masterstroke that will take them a step closer towards their season's objectives.

"As you know, our fans prefer an entertaining brand of football and he's the player that offers exactly that. He is a modern day midfielder who is young and ambitious. He has talked about winning trophies and that is exactly what we want to do so he is in the right place," he said.

Kerama added: "He is a player we have followed for some time and have wanted to sign. I am happy that we have finally landed him."

The secretary general expects more signings albeit he said that there may not be wholesale changes to the team.

"We have a very good crop of players so we will not make many changes. We will of course make a number of signings to reinforce the areas in the squad to enable us win the title next season," Kerama said.

Otieno becomes the second player from Kariobangi Sharks to join the Glamour Boys in the year, following the arrival of Keith Imbali in January.