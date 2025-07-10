Nigeria: Anambra Aims High in Ease of Doing Business, Deepens Digital Reforms

Anambra State has expressed determination to assume top ranking position in ease of doing business through commitment to building a tech-driven and business friendly environment.

The state governor, Professor Chukwuma Soludo, at the maiden State Action on Business Enabling Reforms (SABER) technical session and statewide town hall meeting in Awka, said the reforms will be data driven.

The event formed part of the nationwide tour by the Presidential Enabling Business Environment Council (PEBEC), that brought federal reform champions face-to-face with state officials, private sector leaders, and the business community.

Describing the event as timely and essential, Governor Soludo said that although Anambra currently ranks 7th nationally and leads the South East on ease of doing business, the state views reforms as an ongoing, measurable process grounded in technology, planning, and accountability.

The DG of PEBEC, Princess Zahra Mustapha Audu, in her remarks, described the $750 million World Bank -supported SABER programme, as a transformative partnership co-designed to help states implement global standards and create easier, more transparent business environments.

She stressed that while designing reforms matters, real impact comes from effectively implementing them, with states as the true engines of economic growth.

The State Commissioner for Budget and Economic Planning, Mrs. Chiamaka Nnake, in her opening remarks, emphasized that with over 98% of Anambra's wealth held by the private sector, government reforms must be deliberate and responsive.

She noted that under Governor Soludo's leadership, Anambra has remained intentional about ensuring businesses face fewer obstacles and enjoy a competitive edge.

During the technical session, PEBEC reform leaders Ohiemi Gabriel, Ifeanyi Icheke, and Oluwatofunmi Odunladi commended Anambra's reform champions for their consistent efforts in reporting, as well as the state government's resolve which earned the state 7th place nationally and first in the South East in 2021 and 2023.

They encouraged Anambra to deepen its reforms ahead of the next ranking in December 2025, which will spotlight top-performing states and most improved states, alongside tailored recommendations for investors.

The highlight of the event was the panel discussion anchored by the PEBEC team, with members of the State Executive Council, including the MD/CEO of the Anambra State ICT Agency, Fred Agbata, Commissioners for Industry, Lands, Power and Water Resources; as well as the Managing Directors of Anambra State Investment Promotion and Production Agency, ANSIPPA; and Anambra Small Business Agency, ASBA, as participants.

During the session, the panelists discussed how technology is central to Anambra's reform agenda and spotlighted initiatives like the ANAMGIS (Anambra Geographic Information System), which digitizes land processes; the Grievance Redress Mechanism that swiftly addresses investor concerns; the adoption of the .anambrastate.gov.ng domain to standardize official digital communications and strengthen trust in government services; and the ongoing expansion of fiber ducts to enable 5G connectivity.

MD of ICT Agency, Agbata said the discussions reflected Governor Soludo administration's "Everything Technology, Technology Everywhere" vision.

"The conversation also highlighted Solution Lens, a civic engagement platform designed to deepen citizen participation and transparency by allowing residents to track and report on government projects across the state.

"Together with strategic projects like road constructions which are deliberate efforts by Governor Soludo to inter- connect Anambra State for easy moving round in doing business.

"These reforms aim to enhance transparency, and position Anambra as a smarter, investor-friendly state", the ICT Agency MD added.

Agbata said that as Anambra prepares for the next PEBEC evaluation, government and stakeholders reiterated their resolve to keep reforms measurable, digital-led, and investor-focused.

"With technology and intentional governance at its heart, Anambra State is strengthening its position as a modern hub where businesses can invest, scale, and thrive", he said.