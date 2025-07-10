Kenya's interior minister Kipchumba Murkomen didn't confess to being 'drunk with power' and 'untouchable' - video is AI-generated

IN SHORT: A video that appears to show Kenya's cabinet secretary for interior, Kipchumba Murkomen, allegedly confessing that he is "drunk with power" and "untouchable" is going viral on social media. However, it is AI-generated.

A video circulating on social media seemingly shows Kenya's cabinet secretary for interior Kipchumba Murkomen seemingly addressing members of parliament. In it, he allegedly confesses that he is "drunk with power" and "untouchable" and that he never wanted to be a cabinet secretary.

"I am the cabinet secretary for interior in Kenya and I am drunk with power. I think I am untouchable. I am just too excited with power and money. I never wanted to be a cabinet secretary. I agree I must go," he appears to say in the video.

Murkomen was appointed to the position on 19 December 2024 by president William Ruto. He had previously led the ministries of roads and transport and youth affairs, creative economy and sports.

In June 2025, Murkomen came under fire after allegedly issuing a shoot-to-kill order on anti-government protesters. He, however, denied the allegations.

Kenya's National Police Service, which works closely with the interior ministry, battled anti-government protesters that resulted in deaths and destruction of property in June and July 2025.

But has Murkomen confessed to incompetence and promised to resign, as the video claims? We checked.

AI-generated video

If Murkomen had made such a statement, the media would've widely covered it. But we found no such reports.

A closer look at the video reveals an "AI" watermark in the top-left corner - the first and clearest indication that it may have been generated using an artificial intelligence tool. AI tools use computer algorithms to perform tasks typically done by humans, such as answering questions, writing code and creating images or videos.

However, these tools can sometimes make mistakes noticeable to the human eye. In the video, his eyes look inconsistent: they are narrowed at the beginning and open wide as the video progresses, making them look unnatural.

Some AI-generated videos are created by animating still images or photos, which is most likely the case here.

We conducted a reverse image search of a screenshot from the video and found the original photo posted on Murkomen's social media on 11 June. In the post, he appeared in the senate to shed light on the death of Albert Ojwang, a young blogger who died while in police custody in early June.

The video makes false claims and should be ignored.