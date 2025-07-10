Namibia: Namra Collects N$12.78 Billion in First Two Months of Financial Year

The Namibia Revenue Agency (Namra) has collected N$12.78 billion in revenue between 1 April and 31 May, as part of the current financial year.

Of this total, N$6.81 billion was raised through domestic taxes, while N$5.97 billion came from customs and excise duties, according to the agency.

The latest collection figures come shortly after Namra reported a strong performance for the 2024/25 financial year, which ended on 31 March 2025.

In that period, the agency collected a total of N$88.6 billion in net revenue, a 15% increase from the previous year's figure of N$77 billion.

Namra commissioner Sam Shivute says the agency had exceeded its annual revenue target of N$85.3 billion by collecting 103.81% of the projected amount.

"The gross revenue collected amounted to N$98.9 billion, with N$10.4 billion disbursed in refunds, resulting in a net collection of N$88.6 billion," says Shivute.

He adds that international trade taxes contributed the largest share of the revenue, totalling N$30.18 billion or 34% of the total collected.

Value-added tax and pay-as-you-earn followed closely, each contributing 23%, equivalent to N$20.56 billion and N$20.07 billion, respectively.

Corporate income tax made up 14% of revenue at N$12.63 billion, while other sources brought in 6%, amounting to N$5.1 billion.

Namra's improved revenue performance has been linked to broader economic expansion, with Namibia's gross domestic product increasing by 34%, from N$184 billion in 2021 to N$245 billion in 2024.