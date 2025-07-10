Uganda: Prof. Ogenga Latigo Calls for Unity and Purpose in Uganda's New Opposition Front

Former Leader of Opposition, Prof. Ogenga Latigo, has weighed in on the administrative structure and future of the recently launched People's Front for Freedom (PFF). Speaking during an interview, Latigo explained that while PFF's new model seems promising, it must avoid repeating the internal conflicts that have weakened other opposition parties.

PFF is structured with two main leadership arms. The Council of Eminent Persons, led by Retired Colonel Dr. Kizza Besigy, provides strategic guidance. On the technical side, Kampala Lord Mayor Erias Lukwago leads operations.

According to Latigo, this structure aims to reduce internal conflict--something that plagued their former party, FDC (Forum for Democratic Change).

"Structures are meant to help a party grow. But in FDC, instead of tapping into each other's strengths, we fought among ourselves. Those from the Reform Agenda felt like they owned the party, and that caused division," Latigo said.

He warned that while unity is key, opposition parties like PFF must remember their main goal isn't just to resist President Museveni or NRM. "Parties should not be formed to fight others. They must be built to lead this country."

Latigo praised PFF's federal focus, saying it aligns with Uganda's current challenges and could help address deep-rooted issues like inequality and political exclusion.

He stressed that Uganda's broader problem is not just about individual leaders but the lack of peaceful politics and a spirit of working together.

When asked whether Ugandans could imagine a political conversation without the name Yoweri Museveni, Latigo responded, "It's not possible. He is part of our history. But if you end your leadership badly, that will be what people remember, not your early achievements."

On whether PFF should field a presidential candidate in 2026, Latigo urged caution. He believes that opposition parties must first unite and focus on building a common voice to highlight Uganda's current challenges, including poverty, poor infrastructure, and rising political tension.

"The next election may not be peaceful. Security forces are likely to interfere. That's why I advise all parties in opposition to come together in a genuine coalition--not to fight NRM, but to offer Ugandans a reason to believe in better leadership," he warned.