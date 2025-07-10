Sudan: TSC Member Salma Abdel-Jabbar Urges Youth to Combat Hate Speech and Rebuild What Was Destroyed By War

Port Sudan — Member of the Transitional Sovereignty Council (TSC), Dr. Salma Abdel-Jabbar Al-Mubarak, has called for the importance of youth playing a major role in raising awareness among various sectors of society about the necessity of unity and peace and rejecting regionalism and racism.

Her Excellency affirmed her interest and full support for the projects of the youth of the central region and their urgent issues at this stage, as they contribute to rebuilding and reconstructing what was destroyed by the war.

During her meeting with the Sudanese Youth Federation on Wednesday, the TSC member was briefed on the arrangements for the Youth Issues Conference, scheduled to be held in Al-Gezira State, and the launch of the youth project for homeland defense and reconstruction, focusing on areas related to legal aid, psychological support, the establishment of civil life, and the condtruction of infrastructure, in addition to combating hate speech.

For his part, Ali Al-Hadi Babiker, Head of the Sudanese Youth Federation, explained in a press statement, that the Federation provided a detailed briefing to Dr. Salma on its efforts to dispatch a number of convoys to all areas affected by the war and the violations committed by the terrorist Rapid Support Forces (RSF) militia in the various states of the central sector, to compensate the families of martyrs.

The Head of Sudanese Youth Federation also confirmed their readiness to partner with government institutions to mitigate the effects of the autumn through the federation's emergency chamber in all states of the country.