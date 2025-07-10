Sudan: Prime Minister Directs Launch of National Campaign to Prevent Fall Effects and Combat Epidemics

Port Sudan — Prime Minister Dr. Kamil Idris has issued an urgent directive to relevant authorities to launch a national campaign to prevent the effects of the fall season and combat disease vectors and epidemics.

The campaign is scheduled to begin at the end of next week in all Sudanese states.

The directive comprised the Federal Ministry of Health, state governments, and relevant ministries and bodies, stressing the need for immediate coordination and the adoption of necessary preventive measures to avoid the repercussions of the fall season, which typically witnesses the spread of diseases associated with floods and water accumulation.

The Prime Minister called on community initiatives and voluntary organizations to actively participate in the success of the national campaign, underlining that combining official and popular efforts is the best way to protect public health and ensure the safety of citizens during this critical period.