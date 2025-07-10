Sudan: Prime Minister Directs Launch of National Campaign to Prevent Fall Effects and Combat Epidemics

10 July 2025
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Port Sudan — Prime Minister Dr. Kamil Idris has issued an urgent directive to relevant authorities to launch a national campaign to prevent the effects of the fall season and combat disease vectors and epidemics.

The campaign is scheduled to begin at the end of next week in all Sudanese states.

The directive comprised the Federal Ministry of Health, state governments, and relevant ministries and bodies, stressing the need for immediate coordination and the adoption of necessary preventive measures to avoid the repercussions of the fall season, which typically witnesses the spread of diseases associated with floods and water accumulation.

The Prime Minister called on community initiatives and voluntary organizations to actively participate in the success of the national campaign, underlining that combining official and popular efforts is the best way to protect public health and ensure the safety of citizens during this critical period.

Read the original article on SNA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.