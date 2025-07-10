Sudan: Dr. Hisham Abdel-Rahim Appointed Head of Sudanese Medical Council, Dr. Al-Rashid Hamza As His Deputy

10 July 2025
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Port Sudan, July 9, 2025 (SUNA) - Prime Minister Dr. Kamil Idris issued a decision on Wednesday appointing Lt. Gen. (Police) Dr. Hisham Mohamed Abdel-Rahim as Chairman of the Sudanese Medical Council and Dr. Al-Rashid Mohamed Hamza Fahal as Deputy Chairman.

The same decision also appointed Dr. Hiba Yassin Abu Turki as Secretary-General of the Sudanese Medical Council.

The decision directed the Ministries of Cabinet Affairs, Finance, Human Resources, Social Welfare, and other concerned bodies to take measures to implement the decision.

