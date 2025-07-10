Rwanda: Yoga for Diabetes - A Guide to Simple Poses You Can Do At Home

Diabetes Is a Well Known metabolic disorder and a major cause of death all over the world. Someone with diabetes has to take lifelong treatment. However, even with good treatment and control, it can lead to complications.

Yoga is useful in maintaining positive health and managing chronic diseases like diabetes. This is in the form of reduced blood glucose and fatty acid levels, and the required anti-diabetic medication is also reduced. Obese persons lose weight, which is useful for good diabetes control. Some yoga exercises are useful for diabetic patients. These exercises are very simple, need no resources, and can be done easily at home. The only condition is to do it on an empty stomach. That is, one can do them in the morning before breakfast or two hours after any meal.

"Dhanurasana" i.e., bow-like position: In this, one is supposed to lie on a mat, face down. Flex the legs at the knees and hold the ankles with both hands. Then inhale and slowly pull the feet up as much as possible. Simultaneously, gradually lift the face and chest up as much as possible. Hold your breath on reaching the last position for a few seconds, exhale, and come back slowly tothe normal position.

This exercise can be done 3 to 5 times. Those with hernias or peptic ulcers should avoid this exercise.

"Bhujangasana" (position of a snake): In this, one has to lie straight prone on a mat. Keep the hands on the mat below the shoulders. Let the forehead touch the ground, with the body relaxed. Gradually lift the face and shoulders from the ground and take the head back as far as possible. Keeping the hands on the ground, try to lift the portion of the body above the umbilicus slowly till the hands and arms become straight. In this position, the body resembles that of a snake. Stay in this position for a few seconds and then come back to normal.

"Naukasana" i.e., a position resembling a boat: Sit straight with legs spread in front. Then, while keeping the legs straight, move the arms on the side mimicking the rowing of a boat, both in a clockwise and anticlockwise direction.

"Sarvangasana" meaning exercise of all body parts: For this exercise, lie down straight on the ground on a mat. Keep arms on side with fingers open. With the support of your hands, lift the legs gradually up. Straighten the back while folding arms. The body and legs should be at right angles to the body. After remaining in this position for a few seconds, come back slowly to the pre-exercise position.

"Halasana": This is a variant of the above exercise. If possible, one should try to touch the ground with the feet, bringing them above the head.

"Pranayama" means breathing exercises: One needs to sit straight, cross-legged. Then close your ears with your thumbs, spread fingers over the forehead. Take in a deep breath and utter a sound like "Om", till the breath is exhausted. In another, close one nostril with a thumb of one hand, with fingers spread on the forehead. Inhale breath from the other nostril, occlude it, then remove the thumb and exhale from the other one.

"Shavasana"- this literally means a position like a dead body. This is great for relieving stress and total relaxation. Lie down straight on your back with open hands and fingers. Legs should be spread apart. With eyes closed, one should remember good positive things or say a small prayer. Breathing should be slow and deep. 10 to 15 minutes of relaxation in this position is equivalent to a few hours of sleep. Because of the total relaxation achieved. This helps in better control of hypertension and diabetes.

All the above exercises need to be done about 5 to 10 times. Apart from controlling diabetes, these exercises provide several other benefits, like a reduction in obesity, which is useful for diabetic patients.

Regulating breathing while performing the exercise, i.e., inhaling while starting and exhaling while finishing the movement, adds to the benefits obtained. Rest for a few seconds should be taken in between each exercise to make the metabolism smooth. For achieving maximum benefit, regularity is the key word. Doing all these exercises regularly would not take more than 30 minutes in the schedule of a person. Moreover, one does not need to do all the exercises. Even doing one or two of them combined with relaxation, is useful.

A word of caution. When initiating the exercises, one should increase the time gradually. The movements should be smooth, not jerky, and done within one's physical ability. Somebody suffering from a hernia in the abdomen, peptic ulcer, or any acute abdominal, spinal condition should avoid any kind of exercise till their doctor says it is okay.

Those suffering from diabetes can start doing these exercises regularly and patiently. They just have to spend some time in the morning or evening, but over time, the results will be manifold.

Dr Rachna Pande is a specialist in internal medicine.