Rwanda: My Concert Will Be More Than Just Music--Bosco Nshuti

Rwandan worship and praise singer Bosco Nshuti has promised a concert filled with more than just music but a night where God's heart will be revealed at his upcoming concert, titled "Unconditional Love-Season 2",

Scheduled for July 13 at the Kigali Conference and Exhibition Village (KCEV), the concert will serve as an opportunity for the artiste to celebrate his 10-year journey in gospel music and at the same time launch his fourth album titled 'Ndahiriwe.'

Speaking during a press conference held on July 8, Nshuti said everything is in place to deliver a good show at the concert which, he said, is "based on a message from God, one that has been on my heart for a long time."

Unlike many gospel couples sing together, Nshuti has chosen to do solo music and can't feature his wife because things don't always have to follow a common pattern.

"Everyone has their own calling. Some were called to sing together, others were not and I am among those too," he said.

"I sing alone, but she helps me a lot in different ways behind the scenes. There's so much needed for a performance, and that's where she supports me. She does a lot, and that's how it will continue to be."

Nshuti's concert won't be a one-man show. He confirmed that fellow gospel ministers Aimé Uwimana, the duo Ben and Chance will also perform while Pastor Hortense Mazimpaka will deliver the sermon.

Nshuti is fresh from a Europe tour during which he performed in five countries--Germany, Sweden, Finland, Poland and Denmark. The music tour took place between May 14 and June 30.

Since launching his career in 2015, Nshuti has created an impressive catalog of beloved gospel music, including popular worship songs like Mbaraga Zikiza, Numvise, Yanyuzeho, Ni Muri Yesu, Umusaraba, Nzamura, Nakwituriki, and Ibyontunze, among others.

Tickets for the concert are available online and at various outlets including Camellias. Prices range from Rwf5,000 to Rwf25,000 while a table of eight is available at Rwf200,000.