Rwanda: Our Aim Is to Become a Dominant Force in World Sitting Volleyball-Mosaad

After securing their place in the 2026 Sitting Volleyball World Championship, Rwanda Women head coach Mosaad Elaiuty has emphasized that he has long-term ambitions for the team.

Rwanda qualified for the World Championship after beating hosts Kenya three times in the 2025 Africa Zone Sitting Volleyball Championship.

Mosaad said that he is building strong team which can conquer not only Africa but also the globe.

"Our aim is to continue being a dominant force in the Africa but also try to move up to the world. We are not just focused on this championship, our eyes are firmly set on the 2026 World Championship," Mosaad noted.

"We are building strong team which can compete at the highest level, especially on the global stage. We are introducing some new players going forward at the international level so we are happy but we also have to keep working hard for the better future," he added.

Nigeria withdrew from the only group at the African women's championship, leaving Kenya and Rwanda playing between them in a best-of-five series to determine the African champions.

Rwanda won the championship after winning the first three games of the series to clinch a record-extending fourth continental championship.

With the mission on the continental stage now accomplished, Mosaad said the focus is now on global success.

"We are happy with our performance and dominance. While we respect our opponents, we are using this championship as preparation for the bigger stage the 202 World Cup in Fort Wayne, USA," he said.

Despite the series loss Kenya also secured their place at the 2025 Sitting Volleyball World Cup.

The World Sitting Volleyball championship will take place in Fort Wayne, USA, from October 12-18.